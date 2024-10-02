Still lots of time for Poilievre’s lead in the polls to disappear

In his personal life, perhaps Pierre Poilievre is a loving family man, but as a politician, he is a Vulcan mind-meld of the two worst politicians to ever run for office in Canada or the United States: Stephen Harper and Donald J. Trump. Why do I think that? For me, it’s due to his having gone directly from university into politics, being first introduced to former Reform leader Preston Manning, and subsequently elected to Parliament in 2004 only to finally be awarded for his willingness to soil the reputations or accomplishments of his political adversaries by becoming Harper’s “attack dog”.

To suggest that Poilievre was “overzealous” in the carrying-out of his duties for the PM is itself an understatement. Remember his initial drafting of the so-called “Fair Elections Act” that had the potential to disenfranchise almost 30 per cent of Canadian voters? Or, how about the time when he goaded former Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde into abandoning all principles respecting the AFN’s “nation within a nation” stance vis-à-vis the federal government, while simultaneously urging all who would listen to vote in the upcoming federal election, simply because the Doberman had cauterized a few Indigenous nerve endings in his insulting comments regarding their “work ethic”, maintaining that such an “improvement” in their lifestyle would provide infinitely better results that merely giving them the monies having only recently been promised to residential school survivors.

Such remarks weren’t exactly the “publicity” the PM wanted just before he was to issue the government’s apology to these survivors for having been so abused. Even then, were you to ask the average news columnist about how Poilievre was faring in Cabinet, you’d probably have received a more profanity-laced response than the to-the-point outburst penned by Warren Kinsella, in a SUN Media publication, no less, where he maintained that Poilievre was “one of the most despicable, loathsome politicians to ever grace the national stage.”

Michael Harris, an award-winning Canadian journalist who already has one critical “best seller”, “Party of One”, outlining in no uncertain terms why he considered Harper to be “an existential threat” to Canada’s democracy, sees more of the same to come from Poilievre should he become our next PM. To him, the Conservatives’ current and failing “shaming” campaign of those who “stand in the way” of electing Poilievre as our next PM will only result in “the further Americanization of Canadian politics”.

Evidence supporting Harris’s suppositions that it was the MAGA “influence” driving Poilievre’s increasingly profane campaign rhetoric is not hard to find. For instance, Trump only last week took a couple of shots at Biden that Poilievre has only slightly “modified” to toss at current PM Justin Trudeau:

 ‘Bidenomics’ led to the highest inflation in 40 years [actually supply chain manipulation did that]

 Highest gas prices ever [Biden didn’t goad Russia into invading Ukraine, which allowed petroleum producers to severely hike prices to recoup losses due to Covid-19 mandates curtailing gas usage]

 Skyrocketing interest rates [Still well below the average rate over the last 30 years, but harmful to the economy because the tactic is normally used to curb inflationary pressures, but actually makes supply chain market management even less tolerable for consumers]

 Unaffordable housing [Caused by land speculators and increased mortgage rates]

 Incomes down and unemployment rising [Loss of jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic]

These statements are typical of loser Trump, who is about to have “clueless” Kamala Harris mop the floor with his carcass come November.

MP Randy Hoback’s Sept. 20 “Hoback Electronic Herald” also contains a substantive number of allegations allegedly tying the NDP and Liberals to economic results having potentially disastrous consequence to the Canadian economy, yet providing little or no proof as to the veracity of these claims.

The Conservatives are utilizing a typical “cart before the horse” in attempting to burnish their alleged “case” against the “NDP-Liberal government”. Nothing would get to the floor of the Commons were it not for the approval coming from the Liberal Cabinet; thus by “fronting” the NDP in their mentioning the Conservatives giving most of the credit for success for this session of Parliament to Mr. Singh’s party – which is hardly “selling out”.

When facing a crisis, budgetary concerns run secondary to the immediate need of funding action that might alleviate the stress placed upon Canadians in such situations. CERB-based relief programs can be directly tied to constant NDP strategizing as to how government could confront Covid-19 realities slowing down the economy to the point of paralysis, whereas in typical fashion the Liberals were waiting for the United States to set forth an agenda for action. Without having any in-place plan as to how to bring a pandemic to rein, Trump’s approach did nothing to spur Liberals to action, while Conservatives did their level best to assure that whatever action coming from the government would result in its receiving heavy resistance from the malcontents restricted by mandates neither thoroughly thought out nor properly put in place, especially in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The only reason that the NDP even bothered to agree to support the Liberals in their minority position was to in the end have two long sought-after programs, Dentalcare and Pharmacare, finally created. Were an election to be called now and Poilievre eventually becoming PM, both of these innovations, despite being overwhelmingly desired by seniors requiring less expensive medications or poor parents being unable to afford dental care for their children, would eventually find themselves under the guillotine of the Conservative’s draconian policies designed to simply trim the budget.

Thus, while coping with the pandemic might have cost us more than expected, housing costs haven’t “doubled”, banks still had no idea on how to address supply management, mortgage rates nor housing costs, and levels of crime and chaos are being better managed thanks to the cooperative combined efforts of the RCMP in conjunction with Montreal and Peel Regional police.

The rest of the Conservative political noise machine, then, is just that – “noise” driven by social media.

And so here we have it: the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP are now holding the fort down and keeping us from going into a needless federal election which will most likely end up producing still another minority government, as Poilievre’s campaigning style, now “modernized” by Poilievre speaking only in slogans and him calling anyone down who dare challenge him, be they the Trudeau “wacko” or NDP Leader “Sellout Singh”, it’s only a matter of time until Canadians tell him, “Enough is enough” and that 17 per cent lead in the polls will simply disappear.

Even pollster Nik Nanos thinks such an event is possible.

Bring it home, Pierre…