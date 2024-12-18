STF and government start binding arbitration this week

Alec Salloum

Binding arbitration between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) got underway this week as the two sides look to end a year-long labour dispute.

The two sides first sat down to bargain in May 2023, with the collective agreement expiring in August. The STF signalled job action was inevitable in mid-December 2023, followed by members staging an initial one-day, provincewide strike on Jan. 16, 2024.

From there, the STF continued to engage in an unprecedented job action campaign for Saskatchewan teachers that included rolling walkouts, day-long strikes and work to rule.

The sides eventually agreed to binding arbitration in June to settle their dispute.

Central to the federation and its position during negotiations are issues of class complexity and composition, accountability framework and wages.

The government has remained steadfast that matters of composition and complexity should not exist within a collective bargaining agreement while the STF has sought assurances that these matters will be addressed through bargaining.

Sitting on the three-person panel during arbitration is STF nominee Dawn Harkness, a retired teacher and principal from Saskatoon Public Schools. Harkness now works as a sessional lecturer. Greg Chatlain, former director of education for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, was nominated by GTBC while both parties agreed to appoint Daniel Ish, a former professor and law school dean at the University of Saskatchewan.

A statement from the government on Tuesday said it’s looking forward to an agreement that works for everyone while supporting the education sector.

“We are pleased that binding arbitration continues to move toward reaching an agreement that will bring predictability for students, families, and staff,” read the emailed statement.

When contacted Tuesday, the STF said it would comment once arbitration has concluded.

Arbitration dates are set for Dec. 16-20. The last round of arbitration between the STF and the province, in 2018, lasted eight months.

