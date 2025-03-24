Stewart-Stevens humbled to receive Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare Award at Med Gala

The Annual Med Gala for the Boreal Healthcare Foundation fundraiser was a special night for Roses Stewart-Stevens.

The former owner of the Victoria Square Pharmacy received the prestigious MNP Award for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare, an honour carried over from the Victoria Hospital Foundation’s Doctor’s Gala.

Stewart-Stevens sold Victoria Square Pharmacy after retiring in April 2023. She said it was special to receive an award at the gala.

“To be recognized by the community that I served for, well, 50 years obviously warms my heart,” she said.

“I became very emotional, during the information that Barb (Hogeweide) and Karen (Erickson) (shared) as they were chatting about my service to the community.

“I was completely dedicated to and passionate about the care of the people that I served and I enjoyed every minute. I didn’t ever have to go to work. I was able to enjoy every moment that I practiced pharmacy in this community. I loved everybody that I served. It was just such a privilege to work in such a good, wholesome community.”

She may have retired but she is still going to be working for her son. Stewart-Stevens wrote a jurisprudence exam which allows her to practice in Alberta. She switched her licence over, and plans to being helping her son, who is opening another pharmacy in Calgary.

“He’s asked that I would help him intermittently in Calgary, so I really haven’t retired,” she said.

Stewart-Stevens is a medical trailblazer in Prince Albert. She introduced the city’s first drive-thru prescription service, ensuring more efficient medication delivery for patients.

Beyond pharmacy services, Stewart-Stevens advocated for and supported programs that increased accessibility to healthcare medications, and developed mentorship programs for the next generation of healthcare professionals.

However, the innovation of bringing a compounding pharmacy to Prince Albert is what made Stewart-Stevens most proud.

“Victoria Square Compounding Pharmacy serviced a specialty niche for people, so anybody that wasn’t able to take the run-of-the-mill kind of medications, babies that had heart issues, people that had sensitivities or allergies, we could make medications for them,” she explained. “People that were had problems with additives, we would make an acetaminophen or Tylenol for people that weren’t able to take the regular forms, either the liquid or the tablets, because of additives or colour.”

Other services include making suppositories for pain medications and transdermal treatments.

“We did eye drops for people that were made directly from their blood. They would have blood drawn and it would be spun down and then just the top would be the serum, and the serum, we would take that part,” she explained.

Stewart-Stevens added that not every compounding pharmacy is sterile so it is a special pharmacy because it is both sterile and compounding.

She said compounding was not available in Prince Albert until she became interested in transdermal pain medication, where medicine is absorbed slowly into the body through the skin.

“I didn’t know all the other things about compounding, but it was transdermal that encouraged me to go to the United States and study about pain medications that you could give transdermal.

And then I found you could do medications for nausea, again for palliative patients,” Stewart-Stevens said.

Stewart-Stevens said that her greatest contribution was the medical building beside the Victoria Hospital.

“It is a building where the doctors can practice where the whole building has ICU air, or Intensive Care Unit air, so when people are visiting the building, they are in fact being protected from infections, viral or bacterial, because of the units on the roof, which filter the air to keep the air completely sterile,” she explained.

“The air in the sterile room not only has its own sterilizing unit, but also the air from the building that’s going into that room is being sterilized by the air filtration unit, so I believe that is the biggest lasting contribution to the City of Prince Albert—a health building where doctors can practice with such wonderful air being supplied throughout the building.”

The event featured a supper and entertainment by Gong Show. Stewart-Stevens received the award from Cody Barnett, Executive Director of the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, and MNP Prince Albert Partner Kelly Disiewich.

Before the award, friends and associates honoured Stewart-Stevens for her service to the community in a video presentation.

During the live auction for two trips, Stewart-Stevens was the winning bidder on both a trip to Bali and to Barbados. She said her logic was that she bids higher to encourage other people to bid higher and was not expecting to be the highest bidder on the second one.

“I didn’t want to win the second one like I was happy to get the first one, but I thought if I continue bidding then other people will bid and therefore the foundation will make more money. I’ve done this for years and years,” Stewart-Stevens said.

On the first bid people had a chance to match it and get the same prize and one table took advantage. After she was the high bidder on the second one nine more tables matched the bid.

“Then it exploded. That is amazing,” Stewart-Stevens said

Her winning bid on the second trip was $5,200 and after the other eight tables joined in the total raised for the Boreal Healthcare Foundation was $46,800.

“I juiced it. Yeah, so that makes me feel really good, that the people in that room felt the enthusiasm that I was feeling and rose to the occasion,” she said. “It is amazing and I’m so proud of Prince Albert. That’s the kind of thing that they’re able to do. Collaboration.”

The auction was conducted by Brody Malek of Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers.

Funds raised from Saturday’s Gala will be put into the foundation’s general fund. On Saturday, Boreal Healthcare Foundation raised $170,300 to support healthcare in Prince Albert, central, and Northern Saskatchewan.

