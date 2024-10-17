Stepping Stones adopts a triage system due to lack of beds

Daily Herald Contributor

The YWCA Prince Albert has adopted a triage system to accommodate the homeless at the 24-hour 45-bed Stepping Stone Shelter.

The organization announced the change on Wednesday. In a press release, the organization said “the demand for shelter beds currently outweighs the supply,” which forced them to adopt a new system.

The YWCA has been in search of a new expanded location but has been meeting oppositions in the process.

“We have been looking for a permanent location for a shelter since that one is temporary since 2020. It’s not big enough,” YWCA CEO Donna Brooks said. “We have been looking for a permanent location that will allow us to add more beds but we have, to this day, been unsuccessful in a suitable permanent location.

“With this cold weather coming we are left with no option that to triage clients. There is only 45 beds but the demand is higher.”

According to the press release. the most vulnerable will be taken first. Staff will ask a number of questions to determine need.

“We don’t want have to do that, but it’s no different than the hospital,” Brooks said. “We have to do it because we only have 45 beds. That’s all we have.”

Past clients may be denied services if they fail to engage in case-planning within the 30-day time frame, violate rules, are violent towards other clients and staff and unable to independently care for themselves

The shelter has also told agencies, community organizations, and emergency services like police and ambulance, that the shelter must be contacted before someone can be dropped off. They must also provide the individual’s name, birthdate, and reason for needing shelter.

If the individual is approved than a transfer of care must happen. The YWCA says too many times, individuals are dropped off outside the door by service providers without checking to see if there’s room.

In the event that the person cannot access the shelter the dropping off agency will be held liable. The YWCA compared the change to an ambulance dropping someone off in front of the hospital and driving away without helping them inside.

Individuals can still access the shelter without referrals but the same triage rules apply. In the event that the shelter is full, staff will assist eligible clients to access other shelter (Mobile Crisis, Friends, Family, etc.).

Brooks said the YWCA hopes a new city council will revisit the plan of a permanent shelter for the homeless.