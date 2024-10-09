Stephen Ring announces bid for Ward 5

Daily Herald Contributor

Business owner Stephen Ring touted his experience in real estate, property development, and appraisals as assets that would serve him well on city council as he announced his candidacy for Ward 5.

Ring has resided in the ward for more than 50 years, and spent the last 35 years in the consulting business as the owner/operator of Ring Appraisals.

Ring said that if elected, he will work hard and look out for the best interests of the community.

“I am going to tackle the issues with a common-sense approach and make decisions based on the best information I can get, based on principles of honesty and integrity,” Ring said.

In addition to his time as a business owner, Ring has also volunteered at many community events in a variety of capacities. That includes 20 years as an avid volunteer with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Ring said his core principals are honesty and integrity.

“I wish to see Prince Albert grown and prosper,” he said.

Ring said crime, homelessness, and addictions are issues he hears about a lot from voters. However, he said it’s not just Prince Albert struggling with those challenges. He said it’s a provincial issue, and it will take time to solve it.

“We’re not going to solve it overnight,” he said.

Ring is one of two candidates who have declared their intention to run in Ward 5. Former Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative Party deputy leader Shaun Harris has also filed nomination papers. Incumbent Dennis Ogrodnick is not seeking re-election.

The Prince Albert municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 13.