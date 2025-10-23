Step into the spooky season with ghost tours by USask’s Diefenbaker Canada Centre

University of Saskatchewan

SASKATOON – The University of Saskatchewan (USask) campus represents more than 100 years of incredible history, demonstrated through unique architecture, academic excellence in teaching, and world-class research.



As the fog rolls in, familiar paths take on a mysterious life, with strange sightings, eerie feelings, and unexplainable events. At least that’s how the tales go.



Every October, USask’s Diefenbaker Canada Centre (DCC) hosts its annual Ghost Tour, a night-time walking tour which covers more than 15 locations across the USask campus. Many of the stories shared are based on well-known USask legends, including the Dean of Agriculture, whose heavy footsteps are said to echo through the University Club, the place that was once his residence.

Countless attempts have been made over the years to prove these stories false; but certainty drifts away in the autumn mist, leaving only the lingering presence of ghosts.



“The Ghost Tours bring our USask campus to life in a spooky yet unusual way every October,” said Dr. Kirsten Falzarano (PhD), DCC’s program and outreach co-ordinator. “The biggest treat is to hear our participants share stories they’ve heard, or their own ghostly encounters.”



Ghost Tours run every night from Thursday, October 23 through Saturday, November 1. Dress in your Halloween best and walk into the eerie shadows that await at USask campus. Purchase your tickets by visiting the DCC website.