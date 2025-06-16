Step into the Neighbourhood: Econo Lumber unveils immersive ‘Design District’ showroom

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald



Econo Lumber has officially opened the doors to its brand-new Design District, a 14,000-square-foot showroom designed to help customers dream big and plan smarter when it comes to home improvement.



After more than a year of planning and construction, the team behind the local lumber and building supply company welcomed the community into a space built to spark creativity and simplify decision-making. From siding and shingles to doors, flooring, and composite decking, the Design District offers hands-on displays that go far beyond the typical small samples customers are used to.



Instead of shelves lined with swatches, the new space features mock home setups, full-scale rooms, and exterior facades, where customers can walk through and see how products look in a real-life setting.



Some displays are even arranged along mock streets, creating a miniature neighbourhood feel right inside the showroom.



“We wanted to broaden it so people can visualize it on their house or their cottage or whatever project they’re doing,” said Curtis Lemieux, co-owner of Econo Lumber. “It helps a lot with what they’re planning.”



The space was designed with the customer experience in mind. According to Lemieux, the idea grew out of feedback from clients who found it difficult to make decisions based on small samples alone. The new layout gives visitors a clearer picture of what’s available and how it might look in their own spaces.

The launch comes at a time when the construction industry continues to feel pressure from tariffs and supply challenges. But Lemieux said Econo Lumber was able to avoid major impacts by sourcing many of its products domestically.

“We started the project before the tariffs happened. A lot of products in here are manufactured in Canada, like our siding, insulation, and drywall,” he said. “It hasn’t affected us a lot.”

Rather than looking ahead to the next big expansion, Lemieux said the company is focused on welcoming the public into the newly completed Design District. “Our new project is to invite all of PA and the district to come in and see what we’ve done here.”

He also credited his family, especially his son, Cody, for helping bring the project to life. “He was instrumental,” Lemieux said. “He took his ideas, added them to ours, and made it what you see here.”

For more information or to plan a visit, Econo Lumber can be found on Facebook or reached directly at (306) 764-3485.