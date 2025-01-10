Arts Step in time By Daily Herald Contributor - January 10, 2025 FacebookTwitterLinkedinCopy URL Photo courtesy of Evan Swalm. A group of line dancers go through their steps under the direction of instructor Dolores Beaulieu during the first day of Weekly Line Dancing Sessions at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre on Wednesday. The sessions are sponsored by the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre and the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association. Photo courtesy of Evan Swalm.A group of line dancers go through their steps under the direction of instructor Dolores Beaulieu during the first day of Weekly Line Dancing Sessions at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre on Wednesday. The sessions are sponsored by the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre and the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association. -Advertisement-