Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd.: Built for the Prairies

Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd.

When it comes to farming in Saskatchewan, you need equipment that can stand up to the elements—and that includes your doors. Since 1963, Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd. has been manufacturing garage doors that are as tough as the Prairies themselves.

Prairie-Proven Quality

Made from 100% Canadian steel, aluminum, and spring wire, every Steel-Craft door is built to handle Canada’s extreme weather. With patented ClimaCore insulation and Weather Lock technology, our insulated doors keep the cold out, cut heating costs, and protect your equipment, livestock, and vehicles from Saskatchewan’s long winters.

Designed for Your Operation

Whether it’s for your home, machine shed, or farm shop, Steel-Craft offers a full range of finishes and colours. From classic White and Sandstone to rich Cedar and Walnut wood-grain looks, or custom colours to match your barn or shop, Steel-Craft has a door built for you.

Canadian-Made, End to End

Every component—from hardware to rollers to torsion springs—is designed and built in-house at our Edmonton facility. That means when you install a Steel-Craft door, you’re investing in true Canadian craftsmanship and reliability.

Why Steel-Craft Door Products?

Built from 100% Canadian steel, aluminum & spring wire.

All components, hardware, rollers, and track systems are manufactured in-house.

Insulated doors that are 100% CFC & HCFC free.

Energy-efficient insulation with high R-Values.

Branches across Canada, including right here in Saskatchewan.

For more information and to connect with our Saskatchewan team, visit www.steel-craft.ca.

Made with Canadian materials, by Canadians, for Canadians.

Don’t just hang a door. Install a Steel-Craft.