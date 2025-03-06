Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd.: A Legacy of Canadian Excellence

Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd. is a testament to Canadian pride, crafting resilient, top-tier residential and commercial garage doors since 1963. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility meticulously produces every aspect of our doors, from durable hardware and track systems to robust torsion springs. Our dedication to quality ensures optimal performance and longevity, making Steel-Craft doors a trusted choice for Canadians.

Uncompromised Quality and Durability

We take pride in using 100% Canadian steel, aluminum, and spring wire to craft doors that withstand extreme Canadian weather while maintaining elegance and functionality. Our steel-insulated doors are designed with strength, reliability, and energy efficiency. With our patented Interlock, Weather Lock, and ClimaCore polyurethane insulation, our doors offer a high R-Value, helping homeowners save on energy bills while enhancing the overall efficiency of their homes.

For those seeking modern aesthetics with superior durability, our aluminum doors feature a corrosion-resistant build and Hydr-O-Guard technology, effectively keeping out the harshest weather conditions.

Customization to Suit Every Home

Steel-Craft residential doors come in various wood grain finishes, including White, Sandstone, Brown, Sable Grey, Charcoal, Weathered Wood, Cedar, and Walnut. Our commercial doors come in various stucco finishes, including White, Sable Grey, Brown and Aluminum colour. Aluminum doors are available in Anodized, White, Black and custom powder-coating options.

For a personalized touch, we also offer Custom Colour Options, where your insulated door can be custom painted to match your home’s exterior. Our experienced team ensures a high-quality finish with in-house painting at our Edmonton facility.

Submitted photo. Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd.

Canadian Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence

Steel-Craft’s commitment to excellence extends beyond design. Every element of our doors—from sections to tracks and hardware—is meticulously crafted in-house to guarantee best-in-class quality.

Upgrading to a Steel-Craft garage door enhances security, curb appeal, and property value. A new garage door is not just an investment in your home’s appearance—it’s a strategic choice for safety and long-term ROI.

100% Canadian steel, spring wire, and aluminum.

All components, hardware, rollers, and track systems are manufactured in-house.

Insulated doors that are 100% CFC & HCFC free.

Branch locations across Canada to serve homeowners and businesses nationwide.

With decades of experience, patented technology, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Steel-Craft Door Products Ltd. remains a leader in the industry, offering unparalleled durability and innovation.

For a comprehensive catalogue of our offerings and to find a Steel-Craft Door Sales & Service Ltd. branch location, visit www.steel-craft.ca and explore how a Steel-Craft door can transform your home.

Made with Canadian materials, by Canadians, for Canadians.

Don’t just hang a door. Install a Steel-Craft.