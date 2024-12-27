STARS will welcome a new President & CEO in January 2025

Submitted by STARS

STARS is pleased to announce that Dr. John Froh will be stepping into the role of president and CEO of STARS effective Jan. 20.

Appointed by the volunteer board of directors, Dr. Froh has been a leader at STARS since 2012, currently as the organization’s chief medical officer. He has decades of practice as an emergency medicine physician and will graduate with a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University in Spring 2025.

“Medicine and our clinical practice are at the centre of our mission at STARS,” said Curtis Stange, co-chair of STARS’ volunteer board of directors. “With his 13 years of experience at STARS and many years of serving our community in emergency care and clinical leadership, Dr. Froh is very well poised to deliver on our mission of critical care, anywhere.”

“We have the utmost confidence in Dr. Froh’s experience and ability to lead the STARS team and grow the organization as a world-class critical care provider,” said Helen Kasdorf, STARS board co-chair.

STARS is entering its 40th year of operations in a strong and stable position with long-term government support in the three provinces in which it operates: Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. With over 60,000 life-saving missions completed since its inception, STARS will continue to provide its life-saving services to Canadians far into the future.

“Keeping our patients at the centre of all we do will continue to be the guiding light for STARS. I am honoured to step into this important role that serves vulnerable patients in rural and remote areas of our provinces,” said Dr. Froh.

Current president and CEO, Katherine Emberly will be departing for an external role and will remain as a long-term friend and ally of STARS. She will continue to work together with Dr. Froh and the executive leadership team through the transition.

To learn more about STARS and the leadership team, visit stars.ca