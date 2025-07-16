STARS suspends landings at Humboldt Hospital helipad

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — STARS will no longer be landing at Humboldt Hospital.

In a statement from STARS, “On June 16, 2025, STARS notified the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) that, effective June 30, 2025, it would no longer land at the temporary helipad at Humboldt Hospital.”

Officials with the City of Humboldt and the owner and operator of Humboldt Ambulance Services were also notified.

Currently, when STARS transports a patient from Humboldt Hospital, the helicopter lands at the Humboldt Airport and the patient is transferred by ground ambulance. STARS has typically landed at the hospital site 10 to 12 times per year, said Doug Dahl, spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Dahl told SaskToday.ca, “The SHA has held discussions with STARS, the City of Humboldt, Humboldt Hospital clinical leadership and the Humboldt and District Health Foundation about constructing a permanent helipad that meets Transport Canada requirements. These include a concrete pad, appropriate markings, fencing and a windsock. The proposed location is near the current temporary site.”

“Due to ongoing construction north of Humboldt Hospital, the temporary landing zone that has supported STARS operations in the community no longer meets the requirements under the Canadian Aviation Regulations,” said Blake Robert, spokesperson for STARS. “As this location is not a certified heliport, we are unable to continue using it for patient transport.”

“While this change limits our ability to land directly at the hospital, STARS remains committed to serving the people of Humboldt and the surrounding area. We will continue to respond to critical care needs by flying into the Humboldt Airport for inter-facility transfers as needed,” Robert said.

Robert added that STARS continues to work with health and community partners to explore long-term solutions that ensure rapid access to emergency medical transport for the region.

STARS helicopters can be airborne within approximately 10 minutes of a call being accepted by dispatch.

“We remain committed to working with local administration and the health authority to provide the best critical care possible to the people of Saskatchewan,” Robert said.

