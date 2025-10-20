Stanley Mission RCMP searching for shooting suspect

Investigators are still searching for the person responsible for shooting a teenage boy on Ballantyne Street in Stanley Mission on Oct. 2.

Stanley Mission RCMP received a report about the shooting at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2. Investigators say two teen boys were walking outside when one was shot. The RCMP have no description of the suspect at this time.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stanley Mission RCMP at 310-RCMP.