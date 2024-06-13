Stanley Mission man wins $50,000 on scratch ticket bought in Prince Albert

A Stanley Mission man is $50,000 richer after winning the top prize on an Only in Sask scratch ticket purchased in Prince Albert.

Paul McKenzie claimed the winning prize on Wednesday. McKenzie said he still doesn’t know how to feel about the win.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said in a press release. “I had to double check (the symbols) myself.”

McKenzie bought the winning ticket while stopping for a morning coffee at the Canadian Tire Gas+ at 290 Marquis Rd. in Prince Albert. He plans to use the prize money to take his kids on a trip.

McKenzie is the second person to win a $50,000 Only in Sask prize. The first prize was claimed in April. The provincially exclusive scratch ticket was released in February.