Staff intercept $56,000 worth of contraband at Sask. Penitentiary

Staff at Saskatchewan Penitentiary seized packages of contraband valued at $56,000 late last month, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

The seizures, which occurred on Aug. 29, included methamphetamine and THC. Officials say the vigilance of staff members prevented the contraband from reaching inmates at the multi-level security institution in Prince Albert.

CSC said the police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The agency uses ion scanners, drug-detector dogs, and other tools to stop drugs from entering its facilities. Officials said they are heightening security to help ensure a safe environment for staff, inmates, and visitors and continue to work with police to take action against trafficking.

CSC also operates a telephone tipline for all federal institutions, allowing members of the public to share information related to contraband or suspicious activity. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-780-3784.