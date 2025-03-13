St. Patrick’s Day and shamrocks

Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

If you have Irish roots, then you might be familiar with a bit about the lore surrounding St. Patrick’s Day. The patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick was not really Irish at all but born in Wales. Nevertheless, it was the day of his death (March 17th, AD 461) that commemorates St. Patrick’s Day. This day is surrounded by folklore and myths and shamrocks and quite often a little bit of green tinted beer.

The history of the shamrock is long and colourful. According to legend the druids considered the shamrock with a triad of leaves to be sacred as to the Celtics, the number three was mystical. Even today it means many different things to people – from national pride, to religion, to celebration and more. Amazingly enough, no one really knows what the “real” shamrock was in spite of the lore that surrounds the shamrock. It has been suggested that St. Patrick used the shamrock to teach people about Christianity as he travelled around Ireland in the 5th Century. As represented in much Celtic artwork, it was a pictorial representation of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit of the Holy Trinity. In the 19th Century, the shamrock became the symbol of rebellion against the English and a tribute to Irish identity…in fact wearing the shamrock was a risk punishable by hanging. So, getting back to our quest for the “true” shamrock, is it a plant that was easily found in both the 5th and the 19th Centuries?

In 1988, botanist Charles Nelson took this debate to heart and actually did a shamrock survey. He asked that Irish folk collect what they imagined the true shamrock to be and send those samples to him. Out of the top five species – two turned out to be different types of clover. The most common sample sent to him was Trifolium dubium which is a common clover found throughout the British Isles. This is an annual clover which grows about 25 cm in height. The next most popular sample was Trifolium repens or Dutch clover which is commonly found in lawns everywhere! Another study done a bit earlier by Nathaniel Colgan (c. 1893) showed that the “true” Irish shamrock was indeed a clover, but not just any clover but specifically the Trifolium repens that was found at that time in a majority of countries at that time. As a very vigorous plant or otherwise rather invasive, it would also make sense that this might indeed be the “true” shamrock.

If you are looking for a fun activity for kids or for those just needing a bit of horticultural therapy that revolves around the theme of St. Patrick’s, here is an easy and economical activity you can do. Secure a small container with a drainage hole. Spend a bit of time making it look Irish by attaching coloured shamrocks and other Irish-like lore. Once the pot is suitably adorned, fill it 3/4 full with potting soil. Lightly cover the surface with wheat seed. If you soak your wheat seed overnight (12 hours) it will begin to grow more quickly than dried wheat seed. Sprinkle loose soil over the seeds and gently firm the soil. Ensure that the soil is kept evenly moist but not wet. Place in a bright window and continue to water as the wheat grass grows. When it is 4 to 6 inches in height you can simply cut the grass a little bit above the soil level. If you are juicing the wheat grass, then juice it immediately for the best nutritional value.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you. May your hands always have work to do and may the sun always shine on your windowpane. May your crops grow well, the harvest be bountiful and may your heart be happy and full.

