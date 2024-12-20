St. Michael Community School receives grant to reengage students in arts, sports and culture

St. Michael Community School is building it arts, sports and culture offerings after receiving a grant for $9,500 from the Community Initiatives Fund (CIF).

The theme of the application was Healthy Development for Children and Youth. The project will offer after school programming for children between the ages of eight and 14 in a combination of areas.

“It’s an opportunity for us to address the needs of our students in the areas of cultural activities, arts, (and) fitness—some of those things that through COVID we, not as a school, but as a community, disengaged with,” St. Michael Principal Mark Phaneuf said.

St. Michael aims to provide students with engaging, culturally relevant and fun opportunities to grow socially, emotionally and learn new skills. The children at St. Michael may not have the opportunity to engage in what is offered in the community otherwise because of cost barriers relating to fees and other related costs.

Phaneuf said what makes the project at St. Michael interesting is that the activities feed off each other.

“The sewing and the art stuff that we do is really about having regalia made for our powwow and our feast and the different things we do in the school, so part of sewing club makes ribbon skirts and ribbon shirts for students to wear during school activities,” Phaneuf said.

The regalia and ribbon skirts are also used outside the school.

“We’ve had students take them to outside activities, (and) borrow them as well,” Phaneuf said. “It might be something where they’re promoting themselves positively culturally in an event or maybe at a time of loss when they’re morning (and) they might want to wear something traditional to a wake or a funeral.”

Students will have the opportunity to participate in Karate Program, Sewing Club, Powwow Club and introductory sports programs. Introductory sports include volleyball, basketball, curling, golf, wrestling, flag football and track and field.

Phaneuf said the programs are about skills and cultural growth for the students.

“It really gives us an opportunity to hit many different areas of the spectrum as far as meeting the needs of our kids and really giving them some skills and some opportunities in the process as well,” he said.

The sports aspect is also about reengaging students, according to Phaneuf, much like the cultural aspect.

“We are part of reengaging because we know that the more involved these kids are in our community in different activities, the more they can really seek out the opportunities that our community has,” he said. “Prince Albert is a wonderful city and we have so many opportunities.”

Phaneuf said one of the other goals is building connections among students ages eight to 14-years-old.

“We intend to hit the kids right across that spectrum with the grant,” Phaneuf said.

Phaneuf added that the school was grateful for the grant and all of the opportunities it presented.

“The fact that we have opportunities like this in our community, helps make our community a much more interconnected place and a better place as well,” he said.