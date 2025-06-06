St. Mary’s Church to mark 150 years with Historical Celebration.

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

St. Mary’s Church and Cemetery, a historic site located just west of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, will mark its sesquicentennial on Saturday, June 7, with a day of reflection, remembrance, and community gathering.

The 150th anniversary event begins at 12:30 p.m. with a historical talk by Fred Payton, Warden of St. Mary’s Church and Cemetery. Payton, who has long been involved in local historical preservation, will speak on the church’s origins and its lasting significance to the Prince Albert area.

The event is open to all.

“You don’t have to attend the entire day,” Payton said. “Even if you just want a blessing, you can come and receive one.” The cemetery continues to serve the community to this day, with burials annually and facility upgrades ensuring it remains a place of remembrance for generations to come.

Established in 1875, St. Mary’s was the first Anglican church and cemetery west of the Red River settlement. Its role in Prince Albert’s early days remains deeply rooted in the region’s heritage. The site served as a proto-cathedral for Bishop John McLean, who founded the original Diocese of Saskatchewan after arriving in the area more than a century ago.

Organizers hope the event will also inspire younger visitors to reconnect with local history.

“It gives people a chance to learn about the roots of Prince Albert,” said Payton, “and to celebrate the people who helped shape it.”

A Holy Communion service will follow at 2:00 p.m., using the same rite believed to have been used in 1875. Afterward, attendees are invited to share in tea and bannock, in homage to a meal once shared by Bishop McLean and the men cutting logs to build the church. That early gathering took place on the same grounds, marking the beginning of what would become St. Mary’s Church and Cemetery.

The afternoon will conclude with a guided tour of notable gravesites within the cemetery. Among those interred are Bishop McLean; Archdeacon John McKay and Canon James Flett, both of Métis heritage, who spoke several Indigenous languages and taught at Emmanuel College; and Jacob Beads, a Métis guide awarded by Queen Victoria for his contributions during the Franklin Expedition. Other historical figures include James Isbister, an early settler from 1862, and Thomas Scott, known for his involvement in the 1885 Resistance.

These gravesites represent more than historical names; they offer glimpses into the early challenges and contributions that shaped Prince Albert’s foundations.