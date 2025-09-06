St. Mary returns older and wiser squad in high school football

After a difficult 2024 season, the St. Mary Marauders will look to get back on track in 2025.

The St. Mary football team was one of the youngest squads in the North Saskatchewan Football League last year, and that led to some growing pains. This year, however, the club returns almost all of its starters, and expects to improve on last season’s 1-4 record.

“Last year was really a building year,” wide receiver Jeremiah Sullivan said. “This year we’ve got lots of star players. We’ve got lots of talent…. I think we’ve got a good chance of making it pretty far.”

“Last year we had a lot of learning opportunities,” head coach Curt Hundeby added. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back now who have experience and have some hunger and some passion to really show what they can do.”

On defence, the Marauders return most of their starters, including all three linebackers and the majority of their secondary. While the defensive line is undersized, Hundeby said they’re shown a high compete level in practice.

“Our d-line, we’re not very big, but we’re real scrappy,” he said. “They’ve actually shown really well through the first week and a half or so of camp. They can do a really good job of making it difficult.

“I think all areas of our defence are all very equally ready to play. There’s no area I think is deficient,” he added.

It’s on offence where last year’s growing pains may bear the most fruit. The Marauders started three Grade 10s on their offensive line last season and all three will be back for another year.

“They learned some tough lessons, but they’re all back and they’re all ready to play and they’re a whole lot better than they were,” Hundeby said. “They’ve really improved.”

St. Mary starts the season with a deep receiving corps that Hundeby called the best group of skilled receivers he’s every coach, and a small but shifty running back in Andrew Marcos.

In a year of stability, the biggest chance comes at the most important position. The Marauders have a new starting quarterback, Cohen L’Abbe, who spent last season as a wide receiver and running back.

Hundeby said they asked L’Abbe to play QB this year, and he’s done everything the coaching staff asked to prepare for the transition.

“He’s gone to a bunch of camps and done a bunch of training,” Hundeby said. “Everything that he could do, he’s done.”

St. Mary opens the season with an exhibition game against St. Paul on Saturday. Kick-off is 2 p.m. at Max Clunie Field.

St. Mary Marauders football schedule:

Sept. 6: St. Paul @ St. Mary

Sept. 12: St. Mary @ Martensville

Sept. 18: St. Mary @ North Battleford Comp.

Sept. 26: Lloydminster @ St. Mary

Oct. 3: Carlton @ St. Mary

Oct. 9: Walter Murray @ St. Mary