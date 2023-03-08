St. Mary High School to continue online options into next school year

The online, in-person or mixed options will continue to be available at École St Mary High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

These courses are available to students registering at École St Mary High School. This programming is offered directly through Prince Albert Catholic Schools.

Director of education Lorel Trumier and acting superintendent Mark Phaneuf updated the school board on the decision during Monday’s meeting. Trumier said they wanted to give students more flexibility in their education.

“Number one, students can choose to be in person or online or the combination of the two and that’s the best part of it,” she explained. “It provides that flexibility to students who are trying to achieve the credits in creative ways or ways that will meet their needs.”

Trumier said their primary concern was for students who are seriously ill and cannot attend in person. The division is trying to make it easier to transition from in-person to online classes during the same semester.

“One of the things that we do well is to ensure that we are permeating our faith through our curriculum, and this gives us another opportunity whether it is online or in person,” Trumier said. “Also, students who register at St. Mary High School then can also be involved in extracurricular activity and those kinds of matters that help our students engage in the pieces that they want to engage in and get their credits as the proceed through high school.”

Anyone interested in online or in-person courses can contact École St Mary High School for more information. Registrations for both online or in-person classes at École St Mary High School are currently being accepted for the 2023-2024 School Year.

École St Mary High School offers a wide variety of courses for both online and in-person learning opportunities. The staff provides in-person support to all students registered at École St Mary High School.

The École St Mary High School Open House is scheduled for March 8 and 9, 2023, at 7 pm (doors open at 6:30) and is intended for any student considering attending grades 9 through 12 at École St Mary High School next year. Smaller group tours are also available by contacting the school directly to schedule the tour.

Trumier said the recently announced Sask DLC (Distance Learning Centre) won’t change how they deliver online services at St. Mary.

“It really doesn’t impact us at all,” she said. “It won’t impact our students at all. In fact, we are fortunate that we have programs that we can offer right at St. Mary High School though our online procedure. It is not going to impact us at this point at all.”

In their announcement, the division said that they provide opportunities for students such as driver’s license training, and extra-curricular activities, including arts, civics, clubs, sports and other student activities, including graduation ceremonies.

Additional supports such as guidance counsellors, counselling, and access to other supports are available to all École St. Mary High School students.

“Our students will be able to remain engaged at our school and get to know our teachers and our staff, whether it is online or in person in different ways,” Trumier said.

