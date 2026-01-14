St. Mary curling team wins “A” event at mixed doubles bonspiel

Ecole St. Mary High School’s curling team had a chance to compete at a one-day mixed doubles bonspiel on Friday, Jan. 9 at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre.

St. Mary curling coach Brooke Fetch said it was a successful competition.

“Our two St. Mary doubles teams that made it to provincials last year were in our final game so it was nice to see them win their way to that final and work hard,” Fetch said. “It went really well.”

The St. Mary team of Jadon Sosnowski and Sara Pawlyshyn defeated the second St. Mary team of Drew Schultz and Micah Bridal in the final. The team of Sosnowski and Pawlyshyn won bronze at Provincials in 2025.

Fetch said there were six teams from St. Mary along with a team from Spiritwood and a team from Carlton Comprehensive High School entered. The number of entries precipitated turning the bonspiel into a one-day affair.

“Doubles is new to high school curling just as of last year,” Fetch explained. “We’re working on building up that program, but it’s going well, and it was nice to have the kids play a different style.”

The teams from St. Mary advanced to the final by defeating Carlton and St. Mary 4 in Friday’s semifinals in the “A” Event. In the “B” Event Carlton met St. Mary 4 for the championship. In the “C” Event St. Mary 3 met St. Mary 6 and in the “D” Event St. Mary 5 met Spiritwood. Results of other events were not available.

Fetch said mixed doubles curling is similar to regular curling, but with some key differences.

“You only have two people out there. They have to get up and sweep their own rock. We only throw five rocks instead of eight, so it’s very interesting to work with those rules, adapt to it, find out what you’re going to do,” Fetch said. “It’s interesting to watch how the kids develop a strategy for it.”

Mixed doubles teams took to the ice on Jan. 9 for a high school mixed doubles bonspiel at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre.

She said that playing doubles also requires a different type thought process.

“You’re not allowed to remove any rocks until after five rocks are in play, which is different compared to regular curling. If they’re in the house, you can remove them, but you can’t even remove in the house in doubles, so it’s lots of high scoring games.”

The curling program is starting back up after a break for the Holidays and Fetch said that there seems to be no loss of passion after the break.

“They seem to be going really well. Everyone’s working hard. We’re making shots. I had lots of teams this weekend that said, ‘Mrs. Fetch, I am a lot better from that first game to this last game today’ and I was like, ‘perfect.’ That’s what that’s what I want to see—that you can find improvement in what we’re doing.”

Up next for St. Mary curling is a bonspiel in Spiritwood in February.

“Then the next week, we’re right into playdowns. We have districts just before the (February) break, regionals right after the break, and then hopefully provincials, if we can make it, is the beginning of March,” Fetch said.

