St. Mary alum Sydney Batiuk commits to Waterloo Women’s Volleyball program

Her high school career has come to a close, but Sydney Batiuk is looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

Batiuk, who graduated from St. Mary, as part of the class of 2024, is off to the University of Waterloo this fall to play for the Warriors women’s volleyball program.

“I can’t wait for the level of compete and competition that I’m about to face and just being able to be with new people and have a new experience,” she said. “I’m really excited to become independent and just live on my own and see how I manage.”

The Warriors compete in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA). Last season, the Warriors finished the season with a 10-10 record, finishing in eighth place in the regular season standings.

During her time at St. Mary, Batiuk was a multi-sport athlete competing for both the Marauder volleyball and basketball teams.

Batiuk says the lessons she learned playing multiple sports during her high school career were invaluable to her.

“I would say being a multi-sport athlete has really made me the person I am today. I know with my busy schedule and balancing sports school has just made me become very good at time management and being able to be diverse in both sports and even though they’re different, they have similar things that go with them.”

It was a memorable season on the volleyball court last fall for the St. Mary Marauder volleyball program. After coming up short in the provincial final in 2022, the Marauder girls captured the provincial title in 2023 in two sets over the Swift Current Ardens in their home gymnasium.

At the same time, the Marauder boys knocked off the two-time defending provincial champion Swift Current Colts in the boys final at Carlton while both the St. Mary and Swift Current girls teams gathered around TV screens in the auditorium at St. Mary.

Batiuk says winning the provincial championship was the highlight of her high school career.

“Looking back on it, it kind of makes me a little sad to think that it’s all gone and I won’t get a chance to play again. It kind of sucks that I didn’t get my grade nine year, so I kind of missed a year of opportunities, but looking back it was awesome and I always relive those memories every day and how wonderful and grateful I am to be a part of that program.”

When she arrives on campus in Waterloo this fall, Batiuk won’t be entirely alone and will have some support.

“My brother is down there” Batiuk says. “At least I’ll have a familiar face around so I could see some family if I’m missing my home and I’m really excited to meet new people and just see what I can do.”

