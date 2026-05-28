St. Louis principal outlines success around growing Metis culture at school for national conference

The growth of Michif language and culture at St. Louis School is having a lasting impact on the school and the community itself.

Principal Greg Walker recently had the opportunity to talk about it on a national stage. Walker was selected as a breakout session presenter at the Canadian Association of Principals (CAP) 2026 Conference in Regina on May 6.

Walker’s session, “Revitalizing Language and Culture in a School Community,” highlighted the ongoing journey at St. Louis Public School to reconnect students and families with their Métis heritage.

“We’ve seen the influence of that (class) move through the school,” Walker said. “We’re now offering high school Michif French classes as well.”

Walker said the school has been on a journey around language and cultural revitalization since 2021.

“We got funding from the Metis Nation Saskatchewan to support that (program) and over the last five years it has grown,” Walker said.

“Part of the challenge of this is the fact that with Michif French in St. Louis, it’s a different dialect than say the heritage Michif or the northern Michif,” he added.

Drawing on years of collaboration with community members, Elders, and local partners, Walker shared how the school has worked to rebuild trust and embed Michif language and culture into everyday learning, according to a Saskatchewan Rivers School Division press release

He said they developed their language resources by working with the community.

“(We’re) just making sure that our elders are included and feel like they’re part of the process,” Walker said. “(We’re) just trying to make sure we’re doing it in a good way.

Walker credited Sophie McDougall, who was honoured with a commemorative stamp in 2025, as well as Sonny Vandale and Phyllis Vermette with helping boost the program in its early stages.

Walker’s presentation emphasized the importance of relationships and community-driven leadership, demonstrating how schools can play a vital role in cultural revitalization and reconciliation.

“His work continues to create meaningful opportunities for students to engage with their identity while strengthening connections within the broader community,” reads the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division press release.

Walker said that ties to the community such as that with the Metis Local who have sponsored different events, speakers and activities are an important connection for the school.

“The lady who is spearheading this at our school, Angela Rancourt, part of her position is to just do a lot of that work within our school and to maintain those connections and build on them,” Walker said.

“She has also done a lot of work with the local community and also provincially and nationally as well (who are) involved with many different groups that are working to preserve indigenous languages and culture and she brings that expertise into our school as well.”

Walker said they’re starting to hear Michif spoken outside the classroom more and more. Students will sometimes use phrases from it out in the hallways or on the playground, and staff are becoming more familiar with it too.

He said it is not yet full-fledged conversation but things like simple interactions on the playground.

“We’re certainly starting to see people using that language, more and more,” Walker explained. “I often say, we’ve planted lots of seeds and the roots are starting to take hold and we’re starting to actually see some of the shoots now coming above the ground, so it’s very exciting.”

In a press release, the division said both sessions were part of a national conference that brought together school leaders from across Canada to explore effective, innovative approaches to education.

Walker said he was impressed by the number of places represented at the conference. He said there were education leaders from British Columbia, Manitoba, the Maritimes, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario.

Language is just one way the St. Louis school has sought to connect students with Metis culture. Community events like the Metis Nation’s annual bison harvest also play a role, Walker said.

“It gives the kids a chance to get out there in a really authentic situation, interact with the community members, see some of the cultural practices in action and actually … be able to take part in some of those (activities) as well,” he explained.

He said that Dean Bernier is teaching fiddle lessons to some classes. The school also held cultural days which really benefit students growth.

They have also brought in Metis role models like former Prince Albert Raider Rich Pilon and award-winning musician Donny Parenteau.

Waker said they could not have had the success they’ve had without a good team.

“It really is a team effort and I mean the team within the school but also the community as well,” Walker said. “We could not have done this without a ton of community support.”