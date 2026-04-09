St. Brieux captures fifth provincial title in seven years

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

ST. BRIEUX — St. Brieux won the 2A boys provincial basketball title at Hoopla in Moose Jaw, marking its fifth championship in seven seasons.

Head coach Ryan Trumbley told SaskToday the result reflects consistency within the program.

Trumbley started coaching in 2018 with assistant coach Erin Bernhard and Brennan Weisberg started in 2022.

St. Brieux has earned a provincial title at HOOPLA the last several years. “This is our fifth provincial title in the last seven seasons. We also got a silver in 2025”, Trumbley said.

Submitted photo.



St. Brieux girls won 3A Bronze at Hoopla this year.

“Hoopla was a fantastic experience again this year. Moose Jaw did an incredible job hosting it and everyone had a great time,” Trumbley said. “The competition in 2A boys this year was very strong and any of the 4 teams that were at Hoopla could have won it.”

At Hoopla, St. Brieux entered the tournament as the second seed. The Crusaders played Waldheim first and won 90-83. They advanced to play Preeceville and won 84-57

Trumbley said the team included several younger players. The players included Grade 9 student Mikkel Jacobs; Grade 10 students Everett Puetz, Clyte Angcaya, Kent Taladua, Josh Poneles, Max Garcia and Rodge Calizo; Grade 11 student Rylan Piatt; and Grade 12 students Wil Daubenfeld, Jarret Hunt, Ty Blandin and Riley Kovacs.

He also noted support from families, school staff and the strong community backing.

Tremblay said, “Hundreds of St. Brieux community members showed up to watch us at Hoopla and we are very thankful for having the best fans in the province.”