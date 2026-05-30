SPSA announces fire ban, Lobstick fire has jumped river (UPDATE: RM of Shellbrook ordered to evacuate)

UPDATE: This story was published shortly after 7 pm. After our press deadline, the Daily Herald learned the RM of Shellbrook has ordered residents in the south area of the RM to evacuate due to the wildfire. This order does not affect the Town of Shellbrook. The RM said they will contact residents in the impacted area. The said residents should “evacuate immediately” and listed the Elks Hall on Railway Avenue as the “Reception / Evacuation Centre”. — story updated at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is taking steps to help reduce further wildfire risk across the province, including a fire ban.

The ban will cover large areas of central Saskatchewan including all crown land from Highway 55 at the Alberta border to junction highway 155. It encompasses most areas north of Prince Albert from the Alberta border at Highway 55 to the Manitoba border. A full map of the encompassed fire ban area can be found on the SPSA website.

During a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon, Saskatchewan Minister of Community Safety Michael Weger said the ban was needed to prevent further fires.

“At this time implementing a fire ban is a necessary action to reduce the risk of wildfires to residents, communities, and other resources. The primary cause of wildfires at this time of year is human activity. We strongly remind the public that human-caused fires are preventable. In Saskatchewan, human-caused wildfires typically start in accessible areas near communities and roads. So we encourage people to take simple actions like not driving a vehicle on dry grass, drowning campfires until embers are cool, and talking to young children about fire safety. The SPSA encourages all other municipalities, rural municipalities, and communities to examine fire risks in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.”

One major fire of note burning in the province is the Lobstick fire, which is measured at over 13,000 hectares. The fire started between Duck Lake and the North Saskatchewan River, but on Friday the SPSA confirmed the fire jumped the North Saskatchewan River to the east of Brightholme.

“The Lobstick fire did pass over the river this morning,” Weger said in the press conference.

“Again, crews are actively addressing the spots where it crossed the river and active ongoing operations really focused on that area and preventing the spread of this fire any further to the north,” he added.

A wildfire emergency advisory alert has been issued by the RM of Shellbrook urging residents to be prepared to evacuate if necessary. It has been confirmed that no residences have been damaged by the Lobstick fire, but several properties have sustained damage.

Temperatures in Prince Albert were recorded higher than 30 degrees on Friday. According to the Weather Network’s weekly forecast, temperatures are expected to stay in the high 20s with chances of thunderstorms but no significant amount of precipitation.

Weger said the heat has provided some challenges to the SPSA crews trying to contain the Lobstick fire.

“From talking to some of the individuals with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, we confirmed that the heat of the fire, plus just the weather temperatures in the mid 30s, did affect some of the dozer work they were doing,” he said. “The dozers just couldn’t get into some of the spots. In fact, they had to pull some of the dozers back temporarily, and then create a new plan before they go back in.”

Were said members of the public will sometimes spot equipment around these fires that looks like it isn’t being used. He said there’s typicallyy a very good reason for that.

“They have to re-organize their plans, and then go back with a plan. That was the circumstance that some of the high temperature conditions have caused so far. Smoke is also always a factor and causes some issues with being able to get an aerial attack in or even see as the temperature drops, the smoke tends to drop closer to the ground.”

As of press time there is no evacuation alert for the Town of Duck Lake or the RM of Duck Lake. The SPSA said in an update that the fire does not threaten people or property in the area.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the City of Prince Albert. Temperatures are expected to cool down by Saturday night. Until then, however, Environment Canada says the high temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat illness.