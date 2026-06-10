Spruce Home man charged with possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a 33-year-old Spruce Home man with two counts of possession child sexual abuse and exploitation material, one count of accessing the material, and one count of making it available.

The ICE Unit arrested and charged Christopher John Goreham, 33, on June 8 after executing a search warrant at a residence in Spruce Home. The ICE Unit also examined and seized “electronic devices” at the scene.

Goreham appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday, June 9 and was released with court-imposed conditions. His next court date is scheduled for June 25 in Prince Albert.

Spruce Home is located north of Prince Albert along Hwy 2.