Spring snowstorm dumps huge amounts of snow on southeast Sask

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The morning of April 22 proved that winter wasn’t done with communities across Southeast Saskatchewan, with between 30 to 38 cm of snow blanketing the region according to an Environment Canada report release just before noon on the 22nd.

Esterhazy was at the top end of that range at 38 cm, and Kahkewistahâw First Nation wasn’t far behind with 35 cm recorded. The report did not mention Moosomin specifically, but surrounding communities such as Whitewood and Wawota saw 30 cm of snow hit the ground.

Highway 1 was hit especially hard as RCMP responded to 12 collisions in the Carlyle, Wolseley and Broadview areas, and some parts of the Trans-Canada were reduced to a single lane due to the conditions.

Road conditions the following morning weren’t much better as snowplows continued their efforts to clear the mess.

“The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways operates approximately 300 snowplows across the province serving a highway network of more than 26,500 km,” said the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways. “The ministry’s fleet of tandem trucks used for snowplows throughout the winter are also used as gravel trucks or converted to support other highway maintenance activities throughout the remainder of the year. In other words, these trucks operate all year.”

The transition between winter and summer usage on the equipment is rather quick.

“If a Ministry of Highways snowplow truck is needed to be switched from winter to summer operations at this time of year, it would take either about 30 minutes if it only had one front blade or roughly two hours if the truck is equipped with a combination of a front blade and side wing blade,” said the Ministry of Highways.

Equipment operators are available seven days a week on flexible schedules to ensure maximum coverage during winter storms, and were prepared the night before the storm hit.

“Wind plays a major factor in the severity of snow and ice conditions on highways,” said the Ministry of Highways. “Ground drifting is one of the most challenging aspects of winter maintenance on the Saskatchewan prairie.”

Weather conditions are closely monitored with snow and ice removal equipment mobilized before, during, and after an event. These frequent inspections by ministry crews also determine the correct approach to handle the event, whether plowing, salt, sand, or de-icing chemical is needed. Also, those crews on the roads are constantly updating conditions to the Highway Hotline—an invaluable tool for drivers to consult when travelling.

“The ministry continually strives to improve its winter maintenance techniques and related services for motorists such as last winter’s addition of the Track My Plow Highway Hotline feature showing motorists where a snowplow has recently been clearing snow or treating ice,” said the Ministry of Highways. “This winter, the Highway Hotline updated the terminology it uses to describe winter driving conditions. The new terminology offers clearer and more concise messaging to help drivers make decisions about winter travel. The updated language is also more consistent with neighbouring provinces, which will make using the Hotline easier for people traveling across western Canada.”

Additionally, the Highway Hotline service has realtime cameras at more than 50 locations across the province.

Drivers are reminded that snowplows create mini-blizzards around and behind their units, which can make for decreased visibility. The best course of action is to stay well back of a snowplow and be patient, allowing everyone to get home safe.

“Snowplows will pull over about every 10 to 15 km (when safe to do so) to allow vehicles to pass safely,” said the Ministry of Highways.