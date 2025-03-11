Spotlight On Seniors: Supporting Seniors’ Good Health

Janine Favreau, Owner of Nutters Everyday Naturals, Prince Albert

When it comes to supplements for seniors, it’s important to focus on those that support overall health, maintain energy, and help prevent or manage chronic conditions. Here are some of the top supplements that can be beneficial for older adults.

Vitamin D & Vitamin K2: As people age, their ability to absorb Vitamin D from sunlight decreases, which can lead to bone density loss and an increase in fractures. Vitamin K2 works synergistically with Vitamin D to promote both bone strength and cardiovascular health, making them especially important for seniors.

Omega 3 Fish Oil: Incredibly beneficial for seniors for several reasons, as it provides essential fatty acids that the body cannot produce on its own. Omega 3 promotes heart health, reduces inflammation, supports brain function and helps manage joint pain.

Magnesium: Magnesium is essential for over 300 enzymatic processes in the body, including regulating muscle and nerve function, but deficiency can become more familiar with age. 85% of the population are deficient in magnesium.

Probiotics: As we age, the balance of good bacteria in the gut can change, and the Bifidus Bacteria decreases. Probiotics supports digestive health, boosts immunity, and may help with gut-related issues like constipation and diarrhea.

B12: As you age, Vitamin B12 is not as absorbable, and many seniors struggle with B12 deficiency, which can lead to fatigue, poor memory and anemia.

Vitamin B Complex: Over-all, B-complex vitamins are essential for a range of bodily functions and can help support overall wellness, energy, and cognitive health. Here are some key benefits of taking a B-complex: Supports energy production, promotes brain health, reduces stress and anxiety, supports immune function, improves heart health, helps with digestion and support healthy blood circulation.

NAD+: (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) plays a crucial role in the body’s cellular energy production and repair processes. As we age, the body’s NAD+ levels naturally decrease, which can lead to slower cellular regeneration and a higher risk of chronic conditions. Supplementing with NAD+ precursors like Niacinamide can help boost these levels, improving energy, brain function, and cellular repair.

Turmeric/Curcumin: A potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, turmeric contains curcumin, which has been shown to reduce inflammation, support joint health, and even improve cognitive function. For seniors, it can help with conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and digestive issues.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): This antioxidant is essential for energy production within cells, and it naturally declines with age. CoQ10 helps improve heart health, boosts energy levels, and supports healthy brain function. It can also help combat fatigue and may reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Collagen: Collagen is a key structural protein in the body, and as we age, our body produces less of it. Supplementing with collagen can support skin elasticity, improve joint health, and promote muscle mass retention, helping seniors maintain mobility and a youthful appearance.

Zinc: Zinc plays an essential role in maintaining immune function, healing wounds, and supporting cognitive health. Seniors may have a deficiency in zinc which can impair immune function and cause delayed wound healing. Supplementing with zinc can help maintain overall health and vitality.

Incorporating these supplements into a senior’s routine, alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise, can support good health and overall quality of life as they age.