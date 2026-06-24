Sports Roundup: Saskatoon Valkyries heading back to WWCFL championship

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Battling the visiting Manitoba Fearless in a tightly-contested game on Saturday, the Saskatoon Valkyries came out on top with a 17-7 victory to punch their ticket to the Western Women’s Canadian Football League championship, where they will battle for their 11th title.

The game was scoreless until 3:52 into the second quarter, when Saskatoon’s Kaylin O’Neill notched a 25-yard field goal.

Before the halftime whistle went, O’Neill added seven more points on another pair of field goals from 21 and 25 yards out, as well as a single on a 24-yard missed field goal.

Saskatoon’s lone major came midway through the fourth quarter when defensive line player Grace Farthing picked up a loose ball on Manitoba’s bad punt snap and carried it six yards into the end zone. O’Neill added the convert to give the hosts a 17-0 lead.

Manitoba was not to be deterred, as they scored the only offensive touchdown of the game on a 15-yard reception from Tianna Hutter to Taylor Agostino. Alley Herring added the point after to bring the game to what would be the final score.

On the ground, Drew Lundquist led the Valkyries with 16 carries on 88 yards, while Cassidy Turski totalled 56 yards on 14 carries for the Fearless.

In the air, Valkyries quarterback Julia Smith completed 20 of 36 passes for 156 yards and one interception, with Ricki Obed being her favourite target, tallying nine receptions on 61 yards.

Meanwhile, Hutter went 7 for 23, two interceptions and one touchdown, with Agostino hauling in the most passes with four for 61 yards and the touchdown.

The Valkyries totalled 271 yards, while holding the Fearless to 118.

The Valkyries will host the Edmonton Arctic Pride in Saskatoon on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Saskatoon Minor Football Field.

Saskatoon Mamba reach four-game winning streak

The Saskatoon Mamba sandwiched a victory over the Niagara River Lions with a pair of wins against the Ottawa BlackJacks in a week of Canadian Elite Basketball League action.

On Sunday evening, during a 101-98 victory, the host BlackJacks held a 48-38 halftime lead, but the Mamba cut their deficit to three at the end of the third quarter.

Entering the final quarter the two teams battled back-and-forth for the lead in the opening minutes, but by the time the target score was set, Ottawa had pulled ahead 92-85.

That did little to deter the Mamba as they held the hosts to only eight points while tallying 16 of their own, including three three-point shots, one of which was the game winner from captain Tavian Dunn-Martin.

In that game, Saskatoon’s Tevian Jones netted a game-high 36 points.

Earlier in the week, while visiting the River Lions on Friday, the Mamba got off to an early and never looked back as they turned in a dominant 104-77 performance. Saskatoon centre Jaden Bediako scored a game-high 26 points, while Dunn Martin recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists.

Saskatoon’s week began with them pulling out a come-from-behind 96-94 victory over Ottawa, this time with Trey Townsend netting the game winner.

Jones had a team-high 16 points, while Bediako chipped in with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The triple wins give the Mamba a four-game win streak and moves them up into third place in the Western Conference with a 6-5 record.

They’ll put their streak to the test Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Stingers (3-7) at SaskTel Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Rain delays double down during Berries’ week

Mother Nature had the final word not once, but twice when it came to Saskatoon Berries Western Canadian Baseball League games this week.

The team was meant to host the Swift Current 57s on Sunday, but the game was postponed to a to-be-determined date, and their Wednesday game against the host Moose Jaw Miller Express was also delayed as a result of weather, that time being postponed to July 3.

The Berries were able to get in some action, which included two games against the Regina Red Sox. On Tuesday, while in Regina, Saskatoon was shut out 6-0, but they avenged that loss on Friday, defeating the visiting Red Sox 12-1.

Saskatoon’s only other game of the week was when they hosted the Weyburn Beavers and posted a 10-7 loss.

The week’s results drop the Berries to second place in the WCBL’s East Division standings with an 11-6 record, trailing the Miller Express, who are 12-6.