Sports on Central to return for third straight year

Downtown Prince Albert is ready to host Sports on Central for the third time.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Central Avenue in downtown Prince Albert. The event is hosted by Embassy Church.

Event organizer Scott Manson says they are looking forward to the day ahead.

“We’re really excited. There’s a lot going on. We’ve already started the prep work and started making the stuff and the backboards are all made. So we were just really excited and anticipating another really good year. We’ve had two great weather days, we’ve had great participation, lots of excitement. We’re just excited for another one of those days that the weather is looking great and we’ve got a bunch of clubs lined up. Volunteers are all set. We’re ready to go.”

Some of the flights on the schedule this year include setups for basketball, soccer and football. A pop-up hockey arena will be set up in the Plaza 88 parking lot and will include guests from the Prince Albert Raiders and Prince Albert Mintos.

The police and fire department will play an exhibition street hockey game at the site as well.

Manson says the event will follow a similar blueprint to year’s past.

“Last year we added the kid zone. That was brand new last year with the field, the bouncy castles and face painting. We’re kind of following a similar recipe as last year, we have a couple of new clubs that are joining us that haven’t been involved in the past. On top of that, we have new speakers speaking, but the format will look very much the same as the last couple of years.”

Throughout the day, a 50/50 will take place raising funds for KidSport. A stage will be set up featuring three local guest speakers throughout the day. Norma Hanson, Ali Diehl and Gage Grassick will take the stage throughout the day.

Manson says the addition of the speakers is important to show kids where sport can lead.

“I think it’s really for those kids who are there to hear it because they might feel like they like sports, but maybe they don’t see where it could take them or what that hard work and how that hard work can pay off. These are three very different speakers who come from different places in their lives. They all show different stories of overcoming difficulties, succeeding at a really high level. It’s great for kids to see that, hey, this person is from PA. This person went to the same school as me. This person came from where I came from and they’re successful and they’ve been able to see a lot of success through sports.”

-with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

