Sports briefs: Rudolph named to Canada U18 roster, Howe undergoes surgery

For the second time this season, Daxon Rudolph will be wearing the maple leaf.

The Prince Albert Raiders defenceman was named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Hockey Championship in Allen, Texas.

Rudolph won gold at the U17 World Hockey Challenge alongside teammate Riley Boychuk and coach Ryan McDonald back in November.

In 64 regular season games, Rudolph posted seven goals and 34 assists for the Raiders. The former first overall pick added 12 points (1g, 11a) in 11 playoff contests.

Howe undergoes successful ACL reconstruction surgery

Prince Albert product Tanner Howe underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday.

Howe underwent successful surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The former Prince Albert Minto appeared in 47 games split between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen registering 18 goals and 28 assists.

Pittsburgh selected Howe with the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

