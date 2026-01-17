Sports academy at Carlton continues to grow with new partner

The Trach Sports Academy at Carlton Comprehensive continues to show significant growth in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, according to an update provided at the board’s regular meeting on Monday.

The division changed partners this year moving to Trach from the former partner the Global Sports Academy.

This year, the Division has partnered with Jordan Trach and his team to bring their expertise in skill development and athletic training to the program.

Former Carlton principal and current Superintendent Jeff Court provided the Trach Sports Academy report to the board. Trach Sports has grown to include 105 student athletes in three programs: High School Hockey, Grade 7 and 8 Hockey and High School Multi-Sport. Last year the same program had 90 enrolled according to the report.

Director of education Neil Finch said that the program continues to grow at a substantial rate.

“It’s going really well,” Finch said. “We have steadily increased on our Sports Academy side the enrollment in that program, regardless of our provider. The first year with Trach went really well.”

The program brings in students from around the division. Finch said the majority come from in Prince Albert, but a few rural students have joined too.

The program has grown to include roughly 80 students from Grades 6 through 12 in the hockey program and 25 in Grades 9 through 12 in the multi-sport program.

The program began with 19 students when it started in 2020 and rose to 39 in 2022.

Finch said the program now provides more flexibility and sports options for students, which has made it a more attractive program.

Trach Sports Academy programs include sport specific training, sports therapy and nutrition education along with flexible learning opportunities. In his report, Court attributes the growth of the program to the high quality of the program overall with the new partner.

The program has a mix of male and female students. The Grade 7 and 8 program brings in students from Red Wing, Ecole Vickers, Ecole Arthur Pechey and Osborne Schools.

“We have three schools that are feeding that program right now, but Vickers would have the majority,” Finch said.

Finch added that the education side is very important along with the athletic side of the Sports Academy. He explained that leadership work is done during classroom time which is also beneficial to students.

The Grade 9 to 12 program has a blended learning environment where students can work at their own pace and choose what they want to work on.

