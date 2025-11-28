Spiritwood RCMP responds to fatal collision between ATV and Truck

Daily Herald Staff

A 34-year-old man from Pelican Lake First Nation has died following a collision between a truck and an ATV on Nov. 18.

Members of the Spiritwood RCMP were called to the community at around 6:30 p.m. following reports of a collision. Police say the 34-year-old was driving the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female ATV passenger from Flying Dust First Nation was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

A man from Pelican Lake First Nation was driving the truck. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Three passengers in the truck, all adults (one woman, two men) from Pelican Lake First Nation, Witchekan Lake First Nation and Pelican Lake First Nation, were not injured.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP Collision Reconstruction, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Spiritwood RCMP and Forensic Identification Section.