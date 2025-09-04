Spider-Man swings into Magic: The Gathering prerelease at Tramp’s

Arjun Pillai

Prince Albert’s Magic: The Gathering community will get an early look at Marvel’s Spider-Man crossover when Tramp’s Music & Books hosts a prerelease event on Sept. 19.

The comic book and hobby store at 29th Street West is part of the Wizards Play Network, which allows certified stores to launch new Magic: The Gathering products one week before the global release. For the Spider-Man set, that means local fans will be able to buy booster packs, decks, and other products beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, while the worldwide release happens Sept. 19.

Assistant manager Alice Reed said the crossover has generated plenty of excitement by blending iconic Marvel heroes and villains with Magic’s gameplay.

“It’s bringing in the Spider-Man audience into Magic: The Gathering, so it’s bringing in some new players, and it has some really unique products,” Reed said. “They only have the licensing to do this once; this is kind of like a one-off thing.”

The prerelease tournament begins that evening, with sign-up between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and the first round starting at 6 p.m. Seating is capped at 30 players, with preregistration not required. The entry fee is $55.98, which covers the prerelease kit containing six booster packs, a promo card, and a dice.

Prizes include a full booster box valued at nearly $300. The store will also run a weekend promotion with booster boxes on sale for $269.98.

Alice Reed, at Tramp’s, shows Magic:The Gathering cards.

Reed, who has played Magic for two decades, said the game has been a fixture in Prince Albert since the late 1990s. She credits its staying power to a welcoming community that ranges from teenagers learning the basics to adults who have played for decades.

“Even if you don’t know how to play, the players are so excited to introduce new people,” she said. “They will show you how to play. They’ll give you a good time. They’ll explain the game to you. They’ll make sure you’re learning.”

For newcomers, she recommends Friday Night Magic events, where the pace is more casual and the popular Commander format is often played. The prereleased tournament, she added, is best for those who already know the basics.

The Spider-Man prerelease tournament takes place Sept. 19 at Tramp’s Music & Books, 29 12th Street West, Prince Albert. Customers can pre-pay starting Sept.12, with products going on sale when the store opens at 10:30 a.m., with tournament play starting at 6 p.m.