Special Olympics Prince Albert hosts first ever awards banquet

It was the first time ever that Special Olympics Prince Albert had planned an awards banquet and it went as well as it possibly could have for an inaugural event.

Special Olympics Prince Albert took over the Banquet and Events Centre at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation last Friday for their first ever awards banquet and presentation.

Mike Svenson, who currently serves as the Chair of the Community Executive Committee for Special Olympics Prince Albert, says the idea for the event has been in the works for several years.

“Special Olympics Saskatchewan does awards every year and is something that we’ve been talking about in our executive committee for the last number of years and how we can recognize our athletes for their achievements and their commitments to the program. It took us a number of years with proper planning to get this all put together. Obviously, we like to acknowledge and recognize the athletes and their achievements”

The evening saw several awards presented to one male and one female athlete in each category. Svenson says the event exceeded expectations.

“I think the event was incredible actually. We had more turnout than ever for our end of season wind up. We probably had about 130 people attend the event and consisted mostly of our athlete membership. It was a really great turnout and a great event. It went pretty smoothly for it being our first one. I think we actually did a fantastic job.

“I don’t know if the night would have been possible without the generosity of our major sponsors for the event. Lake Country Co-op provided the meal and the barbecue equipment and it was hosted at the premier banquet and event center, which was also donated to us for the evening.”

Full List of Award Winners

Bowler of the Year:

Brenda Holtom and Cody Daniels

Bocce Ball Player of the Year:

Heather Klassen and Trevor Fendelet

Basketball Player of the Year:

Andrea Anderson and Brett Ethier

Golfer of the Year:

Hannah Bell and Riley Nicholson

Soccer Player of the Year:

Norma Hanson and Loch Fehr

Floor Hockey Player of the Year:

Tatiana Schatten and Dextyn Harty

Shining Star Award:

Margaret Dreaver and Adrian Jones

Athlete Volunteer of the Year:

Michelle Medynski and Jacob Goulet

Lifetime Dedication Award:

Chauna Cathcart and Dallas Jackow

Athlete of the Year:

Karina Mason and Tanner Svenson

sports@paherald.sk.ca