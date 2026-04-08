Sovereignty or Stewardship? The $28.7M Rift Dividing the FSIN

John Wirth

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Alberta Native News

(ANNews) – The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) has been ordered by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to repay $28.7 million in “ineligible and unsupported” expenses. FSIN is a Provincial Territorial Organization (PTO) representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. While it functions as a powerful political advocacy body, it is legally incorporated as a non-profit organization. This distinction has now placed it under the microscope following a forensic audit by global accounting giant KPMG.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) bypassed routine government bookkeepers and brought in ‘heavy artillery,’ KPMG, a firm with a century-and-a-half reputation for investigations into global corruption scandals like FIFA world soccer and Siemens AG. While $28.7 million is a significant figure for the FSIN, it is a routine day at the office for a firm used to uncovering fraud in the billions.

For FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, an international juggernaut is now ‘breathing down their neck’ and they are unlikely to be satisfied with answers like “we did it for the right reasons.”

To address the unaccounted $28.7 million in public tax dollars, Chief Cameron held an exclusive news conference to justify the spending before an exclusive audience of merely two news outlets. By restricting the press gallery, the FSIN leadership opted for a bold move that wounded their credibility, effectively shielding themselves from the broader scrutiny of the provincial and national media corporations at a critical moment that demanded maximum transparency.

In the conference, Chief Cameron spoke with Global News regarding their stance on repayment, the FSIN’s intentions, financial processes that they held themselves to, the administrative spending restraints that the ISC is imposing, and addressing vehicle leases.

Cameron says that, “We fully believe that we don’t have to repay a dime. We want to say we did it for the proper reasons, the right reasons, and we’ll continue to do it that way, as the Creator sees fit.” By invoking the Creator, Cameron shifts the defense from financial technicalities to a moral and spiritual mandate. However, this moral framing does little to address the specific lack of paper trails, such as delivery slips and bills of lading that would prove the money was spent properly, cited in the audit.

He frames the federal government’s restrictions on admin fees as an infringement on all First Nations’ autonomy. In his opinion, these fees should be treated as “own-source revenue” that the FSIN should have discretion to spend without federal oversight. He justifies on vehicle purchases that, “You’ve got to understand, we probably put 10,000 kilometres a month… The roads that we drive on are pretty brutal at times. The suspension really takes a hit.” He argues that high mileage and rough roads makes the $1.2 million fleet of vehicles turnover necessary to serve the 74 First Nations across Saskatchewan.

Cameron claims that they follow internal “strict financial approvals” when spending the money, the pending receipts and documented proof tells another story. The bulk of their funding, $23.2M, was spent during the global pandemic on personal protective equipment (PPE). Cameron argues the morality of quick deployment during the crisis. The audit uncovers that the money was spent and says that there is no proof of delivery.

During an interview through local Saskatchewan radio station 650 CKOM, Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand stands against Cameron and the wider FSIN position.

Arcand says that, “FSIN is a nonprofit. They are incorporated. They are exactly the same as the Saskatoon Tribal Council. We are not governments. FSIN is not a government. The chief and the vice chiefs have been elected by the 74 nations. However, they’re the board, so they’re reporting to themselves. There’s no oversight, there’s no accountability, there’s no transparency. In my opinion, that’s a conflict of interest. We’ve got to change that model.”

“If $28.7 million is going to be clawed back, FSIN, as an incorporated body, has no own source revenue, so who’s going to pay for that?”

Chief Arcand has revealed excessive spending examples in his own department. Arcand describes that, “I’ve always been very adamant, in 2023 the Treasury Board went to Las Vegas for a retreat. We supported that. I supported it. However, I did not attend. There’s only 12 people on our Treasury Board. It was budgeted for about $50,000. We found out through the forensic audit, it came back at $96,000 and 21 people went. There’s no disclosure to the chiefs to say, these are the 21 people that went, this is why we went over budget, and they’re not staying within the guidelines. So [the] Treasury Board didn’t actually approve more funding for that.”

Chief Arcand had addressed the vehicle spending during his tenure. He informs that, “they were supported, but I didn’t know anything about selling them internally. When we see individuals buying vehicles – 2021 Grand Cherokees – for $3,000 as a lease vehicle. So, for example, STC has leased vehicles. We lease them from the company. Once we’re done with the lease, we go back and we give them to the company. Then, if an employee or whoever wants to buy them, you go to the company, you make your arrangement. STC is out of it. This different scenario is not appropriate because there’s a conflict of interest in there that is not being called out.”

“If this forensic audit was $1 million, I could probably sleep at night, but this is $28 million. This money was supposed to go to First Nations people to have a quality of life and that’s not happening. Somewhere along the line, mismanagement – I’m not saying anybody’s stealing, that’s not for me to say that – my thing is we’ve got to clean up the mismanagement.”

Chief Mark Arcand was appointed by seven member chiefs of the STC to represent them at the FSIN provincial level; he is a member of the FSIN Treasury Board and draws a very sharp line between his role and the FSIN Board of Directors. His stance is that the treasury was legally responsible but in practice held no power and was ignored by the board.

Chief Arcand clarified his involvement by stating he “stayed away” and was not “privileged” to certain information so he could distance himself from legal and financial blowback. By framing himself and the STC as ‘whistleblowers’ from within, he avoids being grouped with those responsible for the $28.7M debt that the ISC is demanding back on behalf of the Canadian people

To be fair, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron has disputed the audit, calling it “nonsense” and a “disagreement in interpretation.” Cameron argues that during COVID, the priority was saving lives through treaty rights to health, and paperwork was a secondary concern. However, Chief Cameron remains inconsistent by omitting key internal sales of leased vehicles and building expenses. This strongly suggests a benefit to individuals working for the FSIN rather than a purely operational necessity for the 74 Nations they serve.