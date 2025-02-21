Southwestern Ontario measles cases spike, again, with kids most affected

Brian Williams

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

London Free Press

Confirmed cases of measles have spiked over the past two days in one area of Southwestern Ontario amid an outbreak declared last month.

Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Oxford and Elgin counties, had 35 cases as of Thursday, its top doctor, Ninh Tran, said at a virtual news conference. Two days prior, the agency was reporting 20 cases.

“(Measles) has been around for decades and for a period of time we thought, in Canada, we had predominantly eliminated measles,” Tran said. “It’s certainly resurfaced within our region.”

Tran delivered the update alongside Malcom Lock, medical officer of health for Grand Erie Public Health, which oversees Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties and Brantford. That area now has 57 confirmed cases since Jan. 1, up from the 37 they were reporting on Feb. 11.

Thursday’s news conference marked the third joint measles update the doctors have delivered since both health units declared outbreaks on Jan. 29.

Tran and Lock’s messaging on measles prevention has remained consistent: The measles vaccine is effective in preventing the highly contagious airborne disease, offering about 99 per cent protection.

“Measles is in our community, so if you’re not fully up to date on your vaccinations against measles, you are at risk,” Tran said, adding it’s “important and crucial to be up to date on your vaccines.”

Tran said also: “Any small decline in vaccine coverage can lead to (a) significant amount of measles circulation.”

Lock said 48 of the 57 measles cases confirmed by Grand Erie were in children, noting the Ministry of Health and Public Health Ontario are advising updates to the publicly funded vaccination schedule. Lock said second doses have been sped up for children younger than four and adults born in or after 1970.

Adults born prior to 1970 are protected.

Tran wouldn’t give figures for the cases in Oxford and Elgin counties. But Tran noted most cases “are in children rather than adults . . . predominantly in unimmunized or under-immunized kids.

Symptoms of measles include a red rash, fever, cough, runny nose, upper respiratory-type symptoms, red eyes and fatigue. Serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis and blindness are possible. People most at risk of measles complications include pregnant women, young children and the immunocompromised.