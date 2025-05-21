Southwest Sask. author scores big with latest effort

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Meet Melanie Larson, a Saskatchewan-based children’s author who has just released her latest book, “The Day I Went to My First Football Game.”

This 30-page heartwarming story follows two brothers as they experience their first-ever football game, bringing families together and celebrating the spirit of childhood wonder, brotherhood, and provincial pride.

As a resident of the southwest Simmie farming area, Melanie draws inspiration from her surroundings and incorporates themes that reflect the beauty and uniqueness of Saskatchewan. Her books are designed to be both educational and funny, with the goal of showcasing the awesomeness of her home province.

“This book is a heartfelt tribute to Saskatchewan, to sibling bonds, and to those unforgettable ‘firsts’ that shape us,” stated Larson. “It’s a story that celebrates sports, community, and prairie heart.”

Melanie’s writing journey began when her oldest son was learning to count, and she wrote her first book using prairie items as a teaching tool. This initial project sparked a series of books that celebrate rural life, including the popular “Adventures of the Barnyard Boys” series, which now includes “The Day I Went to My First Football Game” as its fourth installment.

The story is full of humor and relatable characters, with the dad often playing the role of the main foil, getting into silly situations because of the kids’ actions.

The book’s colorful illustrations, courtesy of FX and Color Studio, bring the story to life and will delight readers aged 4-8 and fans of Canadian storytelling.

While the book’s protagonist wears green and white jerseys, symbolizing the province’s beloved football team, Melanie notes that these colours are popular among many teams, making the story relatable and accessible to readers everywhere. Her dedication to creating engaging and educational stories has earned her a loyal following, and fans can look forward to upcoming projects, including a month-by-month farm book with real pictures and a story about a youth hockey tournament.

“The Day I Went to My First Football Game” is now available online at www.mlarsonbooks.com .It is also available at select stores and libraries across Saskatchewan and Alberta-making it the perfect gift for families to enjoy during the Canadian football season