Southwest resident turns passion into podcasting success

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Keith M. Leonard is the host and creator of Brewing Fiction, a hot new podcast from southwest Saskatchewan that is drawing listeners from around the globe.

Keith, who originally hails from Newfoundland, started his podcast in April to explore the writing process. He wanted to know “how writers write” and the secret to great writing. Keith also felt that the podcast would be an excellent opportunity to learn some of these skills.

The Brewing Fiction podcast is quickly gaining popularity, and its scope has been expanding ever since.

Keith credits his brother-in-law, who hosts a podcast about golf, for inspiring him to start his own show.

But he never imagined the show would become as popular as it has.

“I’m blown away by how well it’s taken off,” said Leonard. “I even found out that my daughter’s friends were talking about my podcast and upcoming guests.”

Initially, the podcast focused on fiction, but it has since evolved to include various writing styles and genres, such as screenplays and self-help books.

Keith attributes some of the show’s success to his self-created format, which includes three sections: Author’s Corner, where writers promote themselves; Fast Five, a lighthearted Q&A session; and a more in-depth interview.

The southwest host prefers audio-only podcasts, as he believes writers, who often tend to be introverts, are more comfortable with this format.

Keith admitted he faced some challenges when he first launched his podcast, chief among them being to find guests willing to come onto his unknown show to talk about their work.

However, with the growing popularity of the podcast, along with adding a contact form to his website, Keith is now getting inundated with requests from writers worldwide, including Australia and South Africa. There is even a romance novelist from India who will be a guest on an upcoming show. Brewing Fiction now has guests booked well into the new year.

One of Keith’s most memorable early moments with the project was when he first published his podcast on Spotify for Podcasters, marking a significant milestone in its growth.

As the podcast’s popularity grows, Keith remains open to exploring all genres, with suspense being his personal favourite. He is also considering plans to expand his show, including live podcasts on location, and hopes to make Brewing Fiction his full-time job one day.

New episodes of Brewing Fiction are released every Monday. You can listen online at www.brewingfictionpodcast.com.