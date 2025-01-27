Southend RCMP seeks assistance to find missing man

Southend RCMP are asking memberrs of the public to report all sightings and information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Billy Ninine.

Ninine was last seen in Southend in August 2024 and indicated that he was planning to hitchhike to La Ronge or potentially Ontario. It’s unknown if he did.

He is known to visit both Prince Albert and Saskatoon but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Since he was reported missing this fall, RCMP have been checking places Ninine is known to visit and following up on informatoin gathered.

He is described as 5’11 with a medium build. He has a couple of distinguishing features including scares on the top of his head, middle finger and nose.

If you have seen Ninine or have informatoin on his whereabouts, contact Southend RCMP by dialling 310-RCMP.

