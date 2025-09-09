Southeast Saskatchewan community rallies to support woman who experienced medical emergency

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

A fundraiser is being planned at Skout Brewing for Angela and Chad Hales on Saturday, September 20.

On Aug. 14, Angela Hales—who runs Moosomin Sports Excellence with her husband Chad—experienced a medical emergency that included a life-saving flight via air ambulance from Moosomin to Regina’s General Hospital, then on to Saskatoon by STARS where she is receiving care at the Royal University Hospital.

Hales had suffered a brain aneurysm and was being treated in Saskatoon for a brain bleed, and continues to recover at RUH.

A fundraiser is being planned at Skout Brewing for Saturday, September 20 where from 4-8 pm proceeds from sales of a burger and beer or pop will be donated to the Hales family.

“Between the Kinsmen, Skout, and the Moose Creek Store, we want to help them out,” said Kyle Jeanott, one of the event organizers of the fundraiser. “We wanted to bring the community together and have a barbecue at Skout, a fundraiser to help them out with their path ahead.”

Family and friends have also been supporting a GoFundMe campaign titled ‘Praying for Angie’, which has a goal of $20,000 goal to assist with costs associated with her recovery. There has also been an account set up at the Scotiabank in Moosomin where people can donate, and e-transfers can also be sent to prayingforang@gmail.com.

According to Angela’s family, Angela is currently an inpatient at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Her prognosis from surgeons has been guarded. She is out of ICU, currently in observation on the neurosciences floor.

“Angela continues to exceed the exceptions of her medical team, and her health outcomes are fluid,” they said last week.

Her recover time is undetermined.

“We are taking it one step at a time,” said the family. “ Literally, we do not know at this point. We are hopeful for a recovery period of six to 12 months but nothing is guaranteed.”

The family says the goal right now is get Angela to Regina, into Wascana and closer to her support system and family. She will have lifelong follow ups in Saskatoon with neurosurgeons.

They say the fundraiser on September 20 will help by easing financial stress, covering immediate needs like hotels, meals, or travel. It will also provide stability. “Extra funds give them breathing room to focus on recovery and rehabilitation, instead of worrying about expenses,” said the family.

The family says they are grateful for all of the support.

“The community support has been amazing. Beyond the money, donations remind them they’re not alone, which can be a huge emotional boost. Chad made a comment that it really made them feel like they are part of an amazing community. Knowing people care enough to help gives strength and encouragement to keep moving forward.”