South Sask. in dry conditions, province says it won’t ban fires yet

Stu Salkeld

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Your West Central Voice

The Government of Saskatchewan acknowledges the southern half of the province is experiencing dry conditions, but as of a major emergency update May 4 no fire bans are proposed.

During the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) May 4 “spring” update, the vast majority of updates provided involved flooding in the top half of the province.

However, at about the two-thirds point of the 30-minute event, officials did comment on dryness and fire hazard in the southern half of Saskatchewan.

Vice President of SPSA Steve Roberts answered a question about the possibility of provincial fire bans in areas such as Kindersley, Luseland, Kerrobert and Leader.

“Local municipalities can impose their own fire bans and we typically see that in southern Saskatchewan if their grass conditions are like that,” said Roberts to the teleconference group.

“With the high winds we’ve been experiencing, they will have some dryer fuels in local areas.”

Roberts also expounded on the forest fire situation in Saskatchewan this spring. He observed that the forest fire situation was farther north and doesn’t seem critical at this time.

“The other issue is to date we have only seen four fires in the province and they are all in the southern half of the forest and currently none are actually burning,” said Roberts.

According to a May 6 map available on SPSA’s website, the only fire bans in effect are in central Saskatchewan towards the Alberta border.

However, a May 3 Saskatchewan Spatial Fire Management System (SPSA) map illustrating the “fire weather index” showed “extreme” results in all of southern Saskatchewan. The map noted, “FWI is a relative measure of potential fire intensity (or energy that is available to be released). FWI is a good indicator of overall fire danger.”

With agricultural seeding season either in full swing or soon to begin, the dry conditions could pose a fire hazard as equipment gets ready to roll into fields. The Government of Saskatchewan has provided producers with advice to minimize or prevent grass fires during this critical farm season.

The best advice is to minimize or eliminate sparks. This means avoid hot exhaust pipes in tall grass or never discarding any hot item near any fuel source.

Also important is to keep a water truck or other water source handy, or have quick, easy access to such a source in the event a fire is ignited.