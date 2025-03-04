South Sask. community looking at wildlife bylaw, fines for feeding animals in town

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

At the town council meeting on Thursday, Esterhazy town councillor Martin Pfeifer raised the issue of an excessive amount of wildlife coming into town.

“We’ve always had deer coming into town before, it’s just that now we’ve got three times the amount,” he said during last week’s regular meeting of Esterhazy Town Council on Feb. 27. “People think they’re doing a noble thing by feeding the animals. What my concern is, with the amount of deer coming in, what are they bringing with them? More coyotes, and coyotes bring mange.”

Pfeifer introduced the idea of establishing a wildlife bylaw, inspired by an existing bylaw regarding the control of feeding wildlife in the Village of Val Marie, which would discourage residents from feeding animals that stray into Esterhazy, using monetary fines as motivation. He’s met with fellow concerned citizens that noted those fines would need to be substantial.

“If you want to stop it, it can’t be $50,” Pfeifer said. The Val Marie bylaw sets a voluntary payment of $1,000 for two offences—intentionally feeding a wild animal, and intentionally leaving food or attractants outside.”

Discussion also flowed around who might enforce such a bylaw should it come to fruition. Town staff are already busy enough, as are the RCMP members, but Mayor Randy Bot felt perhaps the correct territory would be for the town’s bylaw officer.

“If we do have this bylaw, and they are coming once every two weeks, once in a month in the winter, maybe this could be something that we could put on their plate,” he said. “I know how busy you guys are in the office right now, I’m not asking for this to be done next week.”

Others around the table also questioned how the bylaw would be enforced.

“I don’t like people feeding wildlife,” said Councillor Bryant Campbell. “I have no problem saying that, but I got to agree with (Councillors) Maggie (Rowland) and Nicole (Kripki)—on the most part, we have no means to really enforce this bylaw, and I don’t want people ratting out their neighbors either.”

Campbell explained that if he noticed a neighbor feeding wildlife in their backyard, he would take the approach of having a conversation with that person first.

“I know five people I’ve heard that are feeding deer in town,” Campbell said. “I know of two for a fact, so we’re going to put a bylaw in because two people are misbehaving? I just don’t see that as productive.”

A few member of council traded anecdotes of residents that witnessed coyotes attacking a deer in Esterhazy, and even a bear that wandered onto a property last year.

Ultimately, a motion was made by Pfeifer to create a wildlife bylaw coming into effect next year since winter is nearly finished already. The motion gained four votes in favour, enough to pass.

Staff going to SPRA symposium

Council approved sending two town staff to the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association symposium in Humboldt, from April 28 to May 1.

Viewed as an excellent training and networking opportunity, council supported Councillor Bryant Campbell’s motion to send staff.