South defeats north in U17 lacrosse showcase game in Prince Albert

Prince Albert was the host city for the 2025 Field Lacrosse Provincials from Sept. 24 to 26 at Prime Minister’s Park.

The event included a two-game series between U17 squads from the North and South. Team South ended the tournament with a 19-16 win at Max Clunie Field on Sunday.

Ryan Robin was the coach of the North Attack in Saturday’s Exhibition Game.

“We wanted to kind of give the 17s a chance to kind of just showcase the game a little bit,” Robin said.

The game featured a shrunken field and players from Prince Albert on the South team as well as the North. Robin said that was just a symptom of enrollment numbers at the U17 age level across the province.

“We had a small number all the way through from the south, even from the north,” he explained.

“Our game yesterday we had one extra player than we had today. (It) just give these kids an opportunity to play against each other and just kind of finish off the season.”

Normally, the U17 players would face off at various Field Lacrosse Festivals. Robin said that didn’t happen this year because of the numbers.

In total, 16 teams from around the province participated in provincials, including seven in U11, five in U13, and four in U15. The list included teams representing Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Weyburn and Churchbridge.

Full results from Field Lacrosse Provincials were not available but the U15 Prince Albert Attack won a silver medal and the U13 Attack won a bronze medal.

Robin said the showcase games were a nice chance for the players to get some field time.

“We just try to do this for provincials so we can bring these kids together,” Robin said.

He added that the players were all familiar with each other and had fun during the game.

The North led the South heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest, but gave up several goals to let the lead slip away.

“We changed our goalie out. He made some good saves, but you can tell it’s not his normal position,” Robin said.

“We even had the coach from the South, Joe LaPrairie, come and help us go in net. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have enough goalies,” he said.

Robin was not part of the organizing committee but his brother Matthew was.

“It’s a lot of hard work for him. Weeks and weeks and months of worth of work. Even just the whole season, just getting stuff organized,” Robin said.

On Saturday, there was also a U9 Showcase and a U15 round robin game under the lights at Max Clunie Field.

“That was a great, great experience for those kids to play under the lights and get to play kind of in this atmosphere, and the weather held out,” Robin said.

Robin said it was nice to host the Provincials for the second straight year.

“It’s nice to have these kids hosted here in PA and kind of showcase to our fans here in Prince Albert or from the north area that can come and watch lacrosse. It’s a great game. The fastest game on two feet,” Robin said.

