South African themed New Year’s Eve a success for organizers

Michael Oleksyn

Daily Herald

A South African themed New Year’s Eve celebration returned to Prince Albert offering an evening focused on food, music and cultural connection.

The event, which was hosted at the Carlton Park Community Club, was a success according to organizers.

Local realtor Patricia Farrell, who planned and hosted the event, said the South African theme was a hit with guests.

“It was a huge success. Everybody enjoyed the food. They enjoyed the decor. They enjoyed the dancing. They had a good time overall,” Farrell said.

She said the majority of those in attendance were part of the South African community.

“We also did have our Canadian friends there, and we also had one Persian lady that joined us. She was new to Prince Albert, so she got to meet some new people as well.”

Farrell said the crowd numbered about 50 which was less than their last event which was not scheduled on New Year’s Eve.

“This was our second time doing this. Last year we had 130 people. it was good. It was actually awesome. It worked out very well.”

Food was a central part of the evening. Farrell said the meal is being prepared in collaboration with My Place, with a menu that reflects traditional South African flavours.

South African cultural elements were present throughout the space. Farrell said the decor and music are designed to reflect South African style and a DJ played South African music.

She said that she is hoping to plan another event.

“I don’t know if we’re going to do it again on New Year’s, but yeah, I’m considering doing another one in October,” she explained. “(We did) the first one in October and people prefer that time of the year.”

Farrell said that October is also a slower season and people may already have plans for New Year’s Eve.

“As foreigners, we don’t have family here so that’s why I wanted to do the event on New Year’s Eve,” she explained. “We all sit at home, we’re all alone, we kind of get depressed. This way we get to celebrate it with our South African friends and our Canadian friends and family. We all get together, right? That’s kind of why I thought let’s try a New Year’s Eve party.”

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Prince Albert SPCA, with guests contributing about $300.

Farrell thanked all the sponsors and those who sponsored prizes for making the event a success.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca