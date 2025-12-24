South African New Year’s Eve gala returns to Prince Albert with culture, cuisine, and community spirit

A South African themed New Year’s Eve celebration is set to return to Prince Albert later this month, offering an evening focused on food, music and cultural connection.



The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 31 at the Carlton Park Community Club and is being hosted by local realtor Patricia Farrell. She said the idea came from a desire to bring people together and share a culture that remains close to her heart.



“There are a lot of South Africans here in Prince Albert, and I just thought it would be nice if we had an event where we could share our culture,” Farrell said.



Farrell said the gathering is not limited to one community and has drawn people from many backgrounds since it was revived last year.

“We do not only have South Africans there,” she said. “We have Canadian friends, East Indian, Filipino, and all different kinds of friends that come and join and enjoy the event with us.”



This year marks the second time Farrell has hosted the celebration since it returned. Similar events were held in Prince Albert years ago before eventually stopping.



Food will once again be a central part of the evening. Farrell said the meal is being prepared in collaboration with My Place, with a menu that reflects traditional South African flavours.



“We are doing a roast meal with salads and vegetables,” she said. “But the desserts are always a very big thing for us.”



She said guests can expect popular South African desserts such as malva pudding, milk tart and koeksisters, which have been favourites at past gatherings.



“There are certain foods that people really look forward to,” Farrell said.



While there will be no live performances during the evening, South African cultural elements will be present throughout the space. Farrell said the decor and music are designed to reflect South African style.



“The decor is South African, the music is South African, and we have a DJ playing South African music,” she said.



The event also includes a fundraising component. Farrell said any proceeds beyond the cost of hosting the evening will be donated to the Prince Albert SPCA.



“Last year we donated about $1,300 to the SPCA,” she said. “That is something we are very proud of.”



Farrell said the evening is meant to feel joyful and relaxed as people mark the end of the year.



“It is about celebrating a year that has passed and being thankful for being able to live in Canada and for what Canada has offered us,” she said.



She added that celebrating New Year’s Eve in Canada is very different from South Africa, where the holiday falls during summer.



“In South Africa it would be summer, people would get together, have a barbecue and swim,” Farrell said. “So we try to create something here that still brings people together.”



Ticket sales for this year’s event have now closed to allow final numbers to be confirmed with the caterer.



