Sourdough and style: Yorkton moms join forces to open in-boutique bakery counter

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday

YORKTON — A new collaboration in the heart of Yorkton is proving that high fashion and fresh-baked bread are the perfect pair.

Sarah Jakubiec, owner of Losa Chic Boutique, and Alexandra Lamacchia, founder of Prairie Farmhouse Kitchen, have officially teamed up to open a dedicated baked goods counter right inside the boutique.

The partnership brings a unique, family centred energy to the downtown shopping experience. For both women business has always been a family affair. While Jakubiec was navigating the challenges of boutique ownership during a pandemic, Lamacchia was building a bakery from scratch while homeschooling four children. When these two entrepreneurs met in 2025, it wasn’t just a business deal — it was a meeting of shared resilience.

The visionary behind Losa Chic

Jakubiec is a familiar face to her customers, but so are her children, who are often found helping out around the store — or occasionally zipping through the aisles on their scooters. Jakubiec opened Losa Chic Boutique in September 2012, fuelled by a passion for fashion and a desire to provide Yorkton with more local shopping options.

In the early days, she built the business from the ground up, balancing her boutique with a role as a CCA with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Her dedication paid off as the store grew into a local staple, but her journey took a deeply personal turn with the arrival of her two children in 2020 and 2022. As an IVF warrior navigating motherhood during a global pandemic, Jakubiec chose to bypass traditional maternity leave to keep Losa Chic afloat — a period that tested her resilience as she balanced a struggling economy with her desire to be present for her babies.

Always adaptable, Jakubiec introduced a consignment section in May 2025 to offer high-quality sustainable options. That same summer, a chance meeting with Lamacchia at a local market sparked the idea for something new. Recognizing that Lamacchia needed a consistent Yorkton home for her sourdough “drops,” Jakubiec offered her shop as a pickup location. What began as a gesture of support between entrepreneurs has now evolved into a permanent partnership.

From heritage to hearth

For Lamacchia, the road to the boutique counter began with faith, family and heritage. After rebranding to Prairie Farmhouse Kitchen in 2025, her business has become a testament to her Italian upbringing. Hours spent in the kitchen with her grandparents in Ontario eventually evolved into a thriving sourdough-focused venture in Saskatchewan.

Lamacchia’s growth is a direct result of grassroots community support. Locals may remember the “OG” sourdough pickups held in the Peavey Mart parking lot before the business found its permanent home inside Losa Chic. Building a brand while homeschooling four children required immense organization and the unwavering support of her husband, but Lamacchia views the challenge as a reminder of “God’s greatness and provision.”

Today, those traditions are being passed down to a new generation. Lamacchia’s oldest daughter is the talent behind the shop’s fan-favourite oatmeal cookies, while her younger three children serve as the official taste testers.

Where “Mom-Power” takes centre stage

The collaboration allows visitors to browse the latest boutique collections and curated consignment while picking up fresh sourdough loaves and treats. The new bakery counter is open during regular boutique hours, with fresh baked goods dropped every Thursday morning.

By blending fashion with farmhouse flavours, Jakubiec and Lamacchia have created more than just a shop — they’ve created a warm, community-focused space where local craftsmanship and “mom-power” are always in style.