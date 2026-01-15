Song of Air exhibit opens at Humboldt and District Gallery

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — Multimedia artist Jen Reimer will present Song of Air, a site-specific audio and visual exhibit, at the Humboldt and District Gallery from Jan. 4 to Feb. 21, 2026.

The exhibit will be displayed in the second-floor galleries and opens with a public reception and artist talk on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 1:30 p.m said the Humboldt and District Gallery.

“Song of Air documents a live, site-specific performance inside the Humboldt Water Tower. Over a three-year period, Reimer recorded the tower’s natural sounds and developed a custom digital instrument, which was played back into the structure using loudspeakers and tactile transducers. The process transformed the water tower into a large-scale musical instrument,” said Catherine Harrison, cultural programmer.

Following performances in 2023 and 2025, Reimer returns to Humboldt to present the final audio work and a CD release. The exhibit also includes a video by filmmaker Ralitsa Doncheva.

Visitors will have the opportunity to listen to the final audio composition, view the video installation and experience the project through photographs and printed materials said Harrison.

The opening reception and artist talk will take place on the second floor of the gallery.

The exhibit is supported by SKArts, Sask Lotteries and the Friends of the Museum and Gallery.

More information about the project is available at songofair.com.