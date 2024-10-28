Some sobering final thoughts on Moe’s “Campaign of Excuses”

Why is it that every time of late that I start thinking about turning a political story into a joke, either the politician beats me to the punch or the punch line ends up being some form of dark foreboding that will ultimately seal my fate to the inevitable approach of dementia. Actually, I don’t have that condition (albeit some followers of the Saskatchewan Party might disagree); I’m just old and occasionally forgetful, but by even trying to make this sound funny makes my comment look like I’m picking on friends who are regrettably now going through this phase in life and showing the signs of their age.

In other words, I can’t win for losing when it comes to unleashing my warped sense of humour; but then that’s a feeling that I seem to be sharing with Scott Moe.

The problem is, I don’t believe “Governor” Moe understands that in political year terminology, the comparison to dog years here – 17 of them, in fact – is almost hysterically obvious when it comes to trying to understand how the public is reacting to your campaigning approach. First of all, he doesn’t understand that his NDP “opposition” Mark Thunderchild, has knocked on more doors in his riding than he probably has in the last three elections, and even his allegedly impervious rural base of supporters is deserting his party faster than fleas trying to escape a feral cat about to get its first bath.

Then, there’s the approach he’s been taking while out on the campaign trail – talking only to party supporters, being unwilling to talk to the press, pretending that the NDP haven’t properly “costed” their campaign promises even though he knows they have, and sticking with the stale bread and Viagra approach that our economy is “strong” and growing – a statement I’d like to compare to The Donald expressing admiration for Arnold Palmer’s “manhood”.

As for everything else, it’s all someone else’s fault for his vacuous promises of previous campaigns having not met their objectives: for example, the “carbon tax” (which is a federal issue, not provincial).

Now, I don’t know what his campaign manager has to say about this type of approach, but I’m fairly certain that he’d prefer the method being utilized by Vice President Kamala Harris in her efforts to keep Donald Trump from again occupying the Oval Office – one of hope and bringing people together in order to resolve the problems that are causing such angst with our voters. But no, wannabe “Governor” Moe has for the entire campaign seemingly been hell-bent on adapting the MAGA Republican approach, including now denigrating transgender children whose emotional traumas and life experiences the premier makes no effort to understand, and continuing his war against teachers, preferring instead to bemoan their apparent (to him, at least) “woke” interests as opposed to the crisis in overcrowding of classrooms and lack of resources hindering their ability to do their jobs.

To our soon-to-be “ex” premier, everything working against his attempts to get the party’s message out is being “twisted” by an NDP option that doesn’t recognize any value to the work the SP has been doing for those 17 years. In his last visit to Prince Albert, he bemoaned the fact that the NDP “are simply going to take us back to the time of decline and loss,” while ignoring the reality of “Almost three-quarters of our commitments in the Saskatchewan Party have been tax reductions or tax credits for you and your family, which means you are going to have more of your own money in your very pocket.”

The bulk of these comments wrap themselves around the standard line that the NDP is nothing more than a “tax and spend” political party stealing from those trying to cope with brutal grocery prices and other cost of living concerns we’re all struggling through following more than two years of the Saskatchewan Party mishandling the Covid pandemic.

It’s not the NDP who starting in 1982 created a $28 billion deficit that had the province bankrupted, nor the equally morbid $31 billion hole we’re now in, fiscally speaking; it will – and did, however, fall upon the NDP to patch up this gaping financial nightmare. As for the “tax reductions” and “credits” given back, increases in the PST, as an example, or taxing insurance, children’s clothes, restaurant meals and groceries took those gifts all back, so WHAT is he talking about?

If Scott Moe really wants to understand what has caused this sudden turnaround in voter sentiment to his party, he need look no further than the caucus of which he’s been the overseer for almost 8 years. In my riding of Batoche, as but one example, our former MLA, as far as the Indigenous communities in the riding are concerned might as well have been the cut-out character in the children’s book, “Where’s Waldo?”, while current candidate Darlene Rowden, instead of resigning from her position as Chair of the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division when she was nominated as candidate in February, instead chose to remain in that position so that she could perform her more “loyal” duties as a nomenklatura in the SP’s “management” division, offering advice to party membership on how to counter the publicly expressed sentiments of SRPSD staff and administration with regard to contract negotiations.

I could go on about all of these points, but the reality is that when the Speaker rises in the Legislature to disenfranchise himself from the public brand voters bought to elect him to the Marble Palace, the public’s desire to still scratch behind the ears of the legislative puppy Brad Wall brought to Regina has to give way to the housekeeper who has stocked the pantry with cases of carpet cleaner in anticipation of having to clean-up one more time before puppy is finally and permanently left outside to do his business.

For most Saskatchewanians, that should have happened four years ago…