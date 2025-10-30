Some Fall Bloomers

Bernadette Vangool

Saskatchewan Perennial Society

In preparation of writing an article on fall blooming perennials, what better way to prepare than a walk through the neighbourhood to observe what is still blooming in front gardens.

In my own garden I have pink mums acquired years ago. Unfortunately, the tag at time of purchase did not contain the variety name. A bit farther afield, I found some more mums in bloom, these were yellow in colour. In the 1960s and 1970s, Morden Research Station in Manitoba released over 30 varieties of hardy chrysanthemums (zone 3), among them ‘Morden Canary’. Perhaps the mums in my neighbourhood are a relative of this collection. Hardy mums start blooming towards the end of August or the beginning September and some years well into October. They are triggered into bloom by the shortening days. Mine are still going strong, even though temperatures have fallen below freezing at night for about a week. In Saskatchewan, they are best divided or planted in spring, giving them a full season to become established.

When purchasing mums, check the label and make sure they are hardy to zone 3. Zone 4 plants will need winter protection, and often should be regarded as annuals. Any survivors in spring are a bonus. In the fall, many stores will have potted mums available as decorative plants for fall indoor entertaining. Social media posts abound about planting these beauties in your garden after blooming. You could try it, but prepare to be disappointed. Plant your mums in full sun, in moist but well-drained rich garden soil.

Chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium) have been cultivated in China for over 2500 years. By 1630 there were already 500 different varieties available. They were first brought to North America in 1798.

Other daisy-like flowers for fall are asters. These often come in shades ranging from red, blue to purple and white, with a yellow centre. Asters (Symphyotrichum) are as a rule hardier than the mums. I would still read labels as zonal information is important. Plant these in the spring as well, unless you are given a piece of hardy material by a friend. If planted in spring you can usually expect flowers in the first year. If you are going to plant asters or star flowers, why not give native species a try.

The Lindley aster (Symphyotrichum ciliolatum) is native to Canada and the upper United States. It is named after John Lindley who first described it in 1834. The tallest of the native asters at sometimes over 1meter. It has slightly elongated heart-shaped and the flowers are blue to bluish purple with yellow centres. In nature, it can be found on forest edges.

The frost aster or heath aster (Symphyotrichum ericoides) is a white variety, native to the USA and Canada. It grows about 85cm tall and has a profusion of white daisy-like flowers. It prefers full sun and open locations with sandy or disturbed soils.

The smooth blue aster (Symphyotrichum laeve) is native to Canada and grows between 20 to 40cm tall. The leaves are oblong and more substantial than on other asters and occur alternately on the stems. The flower heads are in clusters. Plant in full sun. Naturally, they occur in fields and along roadside in dry soil.

Along my walk I also encountered numerous gardens with great displays of ornamental grasses, which seem to shine more in the dappled sun of fall. The hydrangeas this year also continue to display their multicoloured blooms, many turning that dusky pink with age. Russian sage, also carries on its stately presence, even though many of the blooms have disappeared with the recurring frosts. I could also spy the occasional sedum, with its distinct reddish-purple blooms. Finally, in my front yard, few perennials can compete with the glorious yellow colour of a ’Dropmore’ linden, set against the backdrop of the red fiery orange of the Amur maple. Pure bliss, enjoy the fleeting fall landscape while it lasts.

This column is provided courtesy of the Saskatchewan Perennial Society

